The anti-fascist speech of the voice actor Víctor Clavijo about a scene from ‘Don’t look up’ sweeps Twitter

Speech anti-fascist than the actor Victor Clavijo48, has shared this Saturday in his twitter profile it didn’t take long to turn viral. Through the dubbing of one of the scenes of the well-known production of Netflix ‘Don’t look up’, starring Leonardo Dicapriothe Spanish actor has managed to spread his critical message with a video of just over two minutes long, which has reached two million of views in just 40 hours.

“Today I want to talk about fascism”

Clavijo’s speech, giving voice to Dr. Randall (Leonardo DiCaprio), a character from the controversial Netflix movie ‘Don’t look up’, is sweeping the social media. The reflection of more than two minutes consists of a criticism of the fascism and the whitening of the same that is carried out from the media.

Yes… on the fly… as he was turning. Come on, I don’t write it on paper before, I mean. I’m looking for the phrases that best fit my mouth…sometimes I repeat until they fit…and I’ll see where the scene takes me – Victor Clavijo (@VctorClavijo) May 1, 2022

The nominee for Goya as best new actor in 2004, for his role in Sylvia’s Gifthas confirmed that the text has been created entirely by himself, “looking for the phrases that are most adjusted into DiCaprio’s mouth”. Clavijo has shown Surprised Given the impact of the video, which this Tuesday already has 2.7 million of views and 46,000 ‘I like it’.

Recognition and criticism

As expected, the repercussion of the video has also translated into a multitude of messages of recognition to the work of the bender, as well as critics to speech. On the one hand, the tweet has been filled with positive responses, praising the great job as voice actor from Cadiz. In turn, many users have chosen to share content that ratify Clavijo’s point of view, criticizing the work of the media.

Thanks for sharing info about my work 🙏☺️. I’ll expand it with the following link to IMDb, where only movies and TV appear (which is not the only thing an actor does 😉). Ah, trying to kill the messenger when you don’t know how to refute the message, is 1st Fascism. 😉https://t.co/vfxOSkPYAo – Victor Clavijo (@VctorClavijo) May 3, 2022

On the other hand, there have also been reactions critics with the discourse and its purpose, some of them derogatoryto which the actor has responded with a tone ironic.