the activity of the playoff teams and the Clausura 2022 Liguilla

We present the activity of the teams prior to the playoff matches and those who are already installed in the quarterfinals of Clausura 2022

The teams that will play the Liga MX playoff They are preparing to play the duel in a single match in search of the quarterfinals, which is why they are preparing, recovering some players and analyzing the substitutions they will have to face due to the loss of players.

Pachuca, tigers, Atlas Y America They will have a week to get ready and face the quarterfinals, as well as wait for the rival in turn, after the definition of the playoff.

Meanwhile, the reclassification duels will be played next Saturday and Sunday.

We present the activity of the teams that qualified for the final phase of the Closure 2022 on Tuesday, May 03, 2022.

We present the daily activity of the teams classified for the playoffs and the Clausura 2022 Liguilla. ESPN

The Sacred Flock trained for the match against Cougars and among the novelties, Christian Calderón returned to activity, while Jose Juan Macias He has already worked alongside the team.

The only absentee was Isaac Brizuela, while Fernando Beltrán worked differently, the others did it normally towards the match against the capital team. Ricardo Peláez was in training, he spoke with Hiram Mier and then with Alexis Vega.

The Pedregal team is fully focused to face the Seattle Sounders in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League final and this day they trained in the United States.

Cougars will fight for a victory that will give him the crown in the Concachampions, after they tied two scores in the first leg, and then will focus on the match against Chivaswithin the reclassification.

Alan Mozo continues to recover and has little chance of coming back against Seattle, but his injury will be evaluated to see if he makes it to the playoff matchup.

The Celeste team trained in the morning at its facilities in La Noria, where coach Juan Reynoso had almost his entire squad ahead of the match they will have against Necaxa, within the Clausura 2022 playoff, and goalkeeper Jesús Corona kept his job alongside his peers.

The only elements that were not with the squad were Carlos Rodríguez and Pablo Aguilar, who are recovering from their respective injuries. After practice, the squad visited the CRIT Iztapalapa facilities.

The Rayos carried out physical work this day ahead of the match against the Machine, in addition to a series of ball possession exercises and tactical work, in search of arriving in optimal conditions.

Necaxa It will have all its players available, since it has no injured elements and they are only focused on getting a ticket to the league for the Clausura 2022 title.

The group led by coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich worked at their facilities in El Barrial, where they remained absent Hector Moreno and Rogelio Funes Moriwho continue with their recovery process due to injuries.

The team from Monterrey played soccer in small spaces and was already with the rest of the Rodolfo Pizarro squad, who has already overcome his injury, so he is available to the helmsman for the match against Athletic of San Luis.

The team from Potosí resumed training at the Presa facilities in view of the reclassification of this contest and did so with a full team, since they have no injuries, so they began their training sessions ahead of the match against scratched.

Athletic Saint Louis will have the challenge of beating Monterey next Saturday at the BBVA stadium and for now they have already started their training sessions ahead of that playoff commitment.

The team from La Franja trained at Club Alpha 3 with practically a full squad ahead of the duel they will have against Mazatlanwithout major setbacks and the only one who was not at the side of his teammates was Federico Mancuello.

The player is in the process of recovering due to a physical problem, so he has not been able to work with the squad, but the Puebla team has almost all its players to seek their pass to the quarterfinals.

The Mazatleco team trained this day without any setbacks with a view to this weekend’s match against Pueblain which they will look for a victory that places them in the quarterfinals.

Mazatlan It has its entire squad, since it has no injured elements, and the only absence will be Nicolás Benedetti, who will miss the commitment due to accumulation of cards.

CLASSIFIED TO THE QUARTER-FINALS

Los Tuzos closed the activity of the regular phase on Sunday, after losing in Ciudad Universitaria 2-0 against Pumas.

The UANL draw drew against Atlas on Saturday and thus closed the activity, before concentrating on the Liguilla.

The red and black sealed their place in the quarterfinals with a draw against Tigres and avoided the playoff phase.

The Eagles benefited from Puebla’s draw and by not losing to Cruz Azul, they took last place for the quarterfinals.