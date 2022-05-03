“That’s why I can’t buy a Ferrari”

The name of Justin Bieber ended up in the Ferrari black list: due to his non-virtuous conduct towards his car regularly purchased by the famous Italian car manufacturer. The singer has seen a ban from the prestigious brand, as well as other internationally renowned stars, Bieber has also undergone a public warning from the Maranello house that demands adequate treatment for each model purchased.

In fact, the prestigious brand requires its customers to respect a real one ethical code, and if it is not respected it breaks ties with them by inserting them in the black list, which prohibits the purchase of a new Ferrari model. Justin Bieber, like the stars before him: 50 Cent, Tyga, Nicolas Cage, Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather, has been stamped with a scarlet letter that will prevent him from buying models from the Maranello house in the future.

Even the husband of Hailey Baldwin showed unscrupulous conduct by not taking care of his car, as documented by some behaviors judged by the prestigious car manufacturer as contrary to Maranello’s DNA. In fact, the Canadian singer was guilty of a conduct that would have irritated the Italian car manufacturer, which carefully observes the cars even after the sale to take care of the image of its luxurious cars and its own fame. Bieber’s failure to respect his racing car, which did not comply with the usual recommendations that the Cavallino addresses to its customers, led him to end up in the car manufacturer’s black book.

Justin Bieber in the black book of Ferrari

The well-known car brand known all over the world has indicted and “sanctioned” the slightly too shameless attitude of the Canadian singer, who has made himself the author of more than one episode contrary to the ethics of the Prancing Horse house. In fact, Bieber wouldn’t respect hers Ferrari 458 parking it without any regard, so much so that for two weeks he forgot where he had parked it. A fact that the artist himself shared on social networks, annoying the Italian car manufacturer who decided to pay attention to his behavior towards his racing car, so he detected another disrespectful gesture.

Bieber committed another serious affront by deciding to paint his Ferrari model in the tones of electric blue, violating Ferrari guidelines. After these actions, the singer even has auctioned his Ferrari 458, signing another action against the code from the Cavallino.

In response, the Maranello house has retaliated by taking harsh measures against Bieber who will no longer be able to buy a Ferrari, since he ended up on the dreaded black list in the company of other international stars, who have violated not only the highway code but also that. ethics to which Ferrari has always cared a lot.

