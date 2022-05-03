Teacher’s Day: How much does a primary school teacher earn? Teacher reveals salary and goes viral

The teaching sector is one of the most important in society, because teachers are in charge of training future professionals in various areas of human activity from their first years of life, and even until they are adults; Nevertheless, It seems that their salary does not reward the hard effort they make every day.

At least that’s how a teacher on TikTok made it known, who surprised more than one user on the short video platform, after reveal the salary she earned fortnightly as a primary school teacher.

With a video accompanied by the description “It’s better to sell tacos”the tiktoker @angelicazta shared the amount of money she earned for giving classes at the basic level.

In said video, the teacher is seen singing the song “Bodak Yellow” by Cardi B while a series of texts accompany her clip.

“When they paid me my first check as a primary school teacher. They only pay us 5,600 pesos fortnightly. The teacher’s salary is a shame,” said the teacher. This means that per month he charges an amount of 11 thousand 200 pesos.

The post quickly went viral on TikTok, as many have considered the amount of money a teacher earns to be very little.

The video that is already a trend has so far more than 366 thousand views and almost 14 thousand “likes”.

JM