Streamer is banned from Fortnite tournament for camping

Fortnite is one of the ideal games for various content creators to organize tournaments where other influencers and/or players can participate. TheGrefg recently launched their own event called “Zero Masons” with a prize of 50 thousand dollars.

However, no one would imagine that the influencer would end up banning one of the participants after taking the victory. The Fortnite streamer and player, amperemanaged to win the first game after eliminating 11 players using as a strategy to use a jetpack to position himself in the trees and from there, eliminate his opponents from a safe distance.

Photo: Diffusion

Although not illegal in Fortnite tournaments, the mere fact of having “camped” caused several tournament participants to start complaining, while others were in favor of Ampeter’s victory because he had done nothing wrong. To get out of the situation, TheGrefg made the decision to expel him, but to give him the prize of a sum of 18 thousand dollars for winning the first game.

Ampeter defends himself on Twitter

After learning that he will not continue in the Fortnite tournament, Ampeter made a post on Twitter mentioning that he had not played the game for 1 year and that his victory was due to using strategy.

Photo: Diffusion

“About my expulsion, if any Streamer has not felt comfortable seeing me win, I understand and I’m leaving. I am grateful to win this incredible amount of money and I haven’t played the game in over 1 year. My victory has been due to strategy and luck rather than being “PRO” expressed the streamer.

theGrefg is known to have said this to Ampeter: “Ampeter, I think you have done everything you could do in this tournament, you have won a game, you are going to receive your prize, but I kindly ask you to leave the tournament“.