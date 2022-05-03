storyline, trailer, cast and soundtrack

“One becomes selfless”(Original title“ The Fundamentals of Caring ”) is a 2016 US comedy and drama film, directed by Rob Burnett and distributed by Netflix. The plot tells the story of ex-writer Ben, who decides to change his life and take care of Trevor, an 18-year-old boy with a neuromuscular disability. Between the two, a sincere and profound relationship will be born. To interpret them are, respectively, Paul Rudd And Craig Roberts flanked by Selena Gomez And Megan Ferguson.

“One becomes selfless”: the plot of the film

The film tells the story of Well (Paul Rudd), a former writer who decides to change his life by enrolling in a course to become caregiver. Here, he knows Trevor (Craig Roberts), an 18-year-old con muscular dystrophy who loves solitude and fantasizing about the places he would like to see.

When Ben begins to take care of the young man and to spend whole days with him, a relationship is established between the two special bond so much so that Trevor manages to open up to him. Indeed, he confesses to him his great dream of visiting the largest pit in the world. Moved by the feeling of sincere friendship that binds them, the man decides to grant him: the two set off on the journey that will get even closer.

On the way, they meet Dot (Selena Gomez), a young rebel runaway that Trevor has a crush on and to whom they offer a ride. Once in Montana, the three stop to help Peaches (Megan Ferguson), a pregnant woman stranded with the car they decide to help get to her mother’s house.

Meanwhile, Trevor’s desire for more intensifies get to know the father who abandoned him when he was just a child and, so, the group goes to the dealer where he works to meet him. But he soon stays disappointed from knowing that the father does not have the same need and does not want to reconnect with him.

The group gets back into the car to continue the journey, with a little sadness and bitterness more. Back home, the man feels stimulated and humanly enriched by the experience just ended and makes a decision: he leaves the position of caregiver to write a profound and moving novel about Trevor.

What does the film “One becomes selfless” teach?

This film teaches that to take care of someone’s, as Ben does with Trevor, means knowing how to listen, help, ask and make oneself available. “One becomes selfless” is the testimony that thelove it is a real reason for come back to life and regaining confidence in what one is, is the engine that moves the world. Thanks to Ben’s sincere affection, Trevor discovers every day new reasons to move forward that he no longer hoped to be able to recognize.

During their journey, the four protagonists got to know each other but, above all, to find yourself and discover a side of their personality they didn’t know they had. The metaphor that the film conveys is that the real and most complicated journey that one can undertake is the one that everyone takes within himself, discovering his “me“.

The film “You become selfless”: here is the complete cast

Below, the list of actors who make up the cast of the film:

Paul Rudd: Ben

Craig Roberts: Trevor

Selena Gomez: Dot

Megan Ferguson: Peaches

Jennifer Ehle: Elsa

Fred Weller: Bob

Bobby Cannavale: Cash

Soundtrack of the film “You become selfless”

Here is the complete soundtrack of the film “Altruists become”:

Where to watch “Selflessness becomes” in streaming?

The full movie “One becomes selfless” is available in streaming on Netflix.