Starts International Congress of Medicine UASLP – La Jornada de San Luis

The Autonomous University of San Luis Potosí through the Faculty of Medicine began the activities of the XXI International Congress of Medicine, “Update on transplants and organ donation”.

The Congress aims to promote, disseminate and share the bases and updates on the subject, foster a culture of donation, as well as spread interest among students in this branch of medicine that is relevant at all levels and specialties so that can take initiatives that support donation and reduce the need for transplants, due to the increased prevalence of chronic-degenerative diseases.

It is important to emphasize that the donation and transplant process decreased due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but not the waiting list, which is why it is necessary to urgently reactivate the donation programs among health personnel and the population in need. general; In Mexico alone, more than 23 thousand patients are waiting to be transplanted.

In his inaugural message, the rector of the UASLP, Dr. Alejandro Zermeño Guerra recognized the interest of the student community in these activities, especially in the area of ​​transplants and donations. “This knowledge will be the seed to develop work and research plans, to attack this scourge and not affect families in the health, social, and economic plan.”

Dr. José Salvador Aburto Morales, general director of the National Transplant Center (Cenatra), announced that the unit he is in charge of has been working for years with the Ministry of Health and the State Transplant Center, with the aim of achieving a better outlook for patients. He considered that it is time to resume the course and strengthen activities in donation and transplants, this being a priority issue worldwide, which affects Mexico in an impressive way.

“We have a demand for kidney disease that is today the third cause of death in the country, we have a growing waiting list of more than 200,000 patients. It is clear to us that in Mexico the sum of efforts, political will, is required, if this does not happen we will continue with this problem, where the maximum peak in the transplant waiting list is between 15 and 35 years of age. Dissemination of correct knowledge is important.”

Finally, Dr. Daniel Acosta, director of State Health Services, as well as Dr. Eusermin Gámez Gómez, general director of the State Transplant Center of San Luis Potosí, agreed to highlight the importance of carrying out these activities where students alone are generating their own knowledge.