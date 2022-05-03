Spotify is now exclusively on Roblox

A particular alliance has just been consummated Spotify Y Robloxas the music streamer is the first of its kind on the virtual platform, with Spotify Island, a meeting place for game creators and users.

Spotify Island in Roblox will actually consist of a central continent surrounded by a collection of themed islands, which players can explore and interact with by walking, running and jumping, and by touching and picking up various items. The worlds themselves feature a color palette centered around Spotify’s shades of green, with oranges and purples mixed in.

It will be a place where artists and fans will come together to play interactive missions, unlock exclusive content, and purchase merchandise.

There’s also a music playbox in the top right corner of the world, which will feature a soundtrack powered by Soundtrap, one of Spotify’s audio creation tools. Music here can be played or paused, or players can skip tracks, the company says.

“The stage is not the typical artist streamed into the fan experience. We are flipping the script and empowering gamers to be the creator and truly feel like they are the performing artist,” said Abby Stewart, Director of Business Development at Spotify.

