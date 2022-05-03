Spotify debuts in the metaverse thanks to an island in Roblox

The metaverse little by little begins to incorporate more and more companies, businesses, characters, professions, even doctors; so those who aspire to be the highest bidders in this universe must be there, yes or yes, and Spotify knows it.

Spotify announced its foray into virtual worlds through an interactive Roblox space called Spotify Island.

It is a place where users can create music, relax in virtual places as well as get access to exclusive virtual products.

The island of Spotify debuted this Tuesday and, true to its custom, designed this space with shades of green, with shapes, colors and icons that you will recognize from its applications. You can collect the heart-shaped like icons to get free merch.

Likewise, Spotify says that exclusive virtual merchandise in the game will give artists the opportunity to connect with fans and a way to earn money.

Similarly, the main tasks in Spotify Island are hanging out with artists, completing missions, as well as accessing exclusive content.

The company said it has filled the virtual world with Easter eggs for users to find on the go. As well as creating your own music and sounds through beat making stations that work with Soundtrap.

Spotify says its first themed experience will debut in a few weeks. This is K-Park, a nod to K-Pop, which will give users the chance to interact with a variety of Stray Kids and SUNMI artists.

It is one of the first efforts of the music platform in an inhospitable territory, but it has the same function as the other tools, which is to add as many followers as possible and have them pay membership.

