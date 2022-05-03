Some images of Avatar 2 were leaked

Avatar: The Way of Water is the name of the second part of this story crossed by themes such as caring for the land, water and spirituality. Thus, the images that were leaked suggest that we are going to see characters like Neytiri and Jake Sully, both mounted on marine animals in a context where water abounds.

Your manager, james cameron recently stated: “We are pushing the limits even further”when talking about the use of technology and special effects that give the story that special touch.

It is also known that the focus will be on the family of Neytiri and Jake Sully. The protagonists now have four children, one of which is a adopted human, with whom Neytiri has some conflicts for accepting it. Let us remember that it was the humans who destroyed the original home of the Na’vi,

The cast of this story will be made up of Zoe Saldana (Neytiri), Sam Worthington (Jake Sully), Michelle Yeoh (Dr. Karina Mogue), Kate Winslet (Ronal), Oona Chaplin (Varang), Jemaine Clement (Dr. Ian Garvin), Stephen Lang (Miles Quaritch), Giovanni Ribisi (Parker Selfridge), Cliff Curtis (Tonowari), Chloe Coleman (Young Lo’ak), Edie Falco (General Ardmore), and CCH Pounder (Mo’at).

The film is expected to be released in theaters next December 14th.