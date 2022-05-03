So Kendall Jenner customizes her full aluminum Ferrari

With you, Kendall Jenner. The talented model is an avowed fan of cars, so much so that she has a very stylish personal collection. Next, we step into a state-of-the-art Ferrari.

May 03, 2022 5:07 p.m.

Kendall Nicole Jennerknown worldwide as Kendall Jenner, is an American model and businesswoman. Born in nineteen ninety five in the city of Los Angeles California, Kenny has managed to forge a really interesting career in modeling. She is considered, by the press specialized in fashion, a “supermodel”. Few people can claim that prestigious nickname.

She started her career in her teens and from a very young age she had to learn to deal with paparazzi, the dizziness of fame and the feeling of not being able to go unnoticed. Partly because of the exposure her career as a model gives him and partly because of her environment, Kendall is part of the family kardashian and actively participates in the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Definitely, Kendall Jenner is one of the people sub30 best known worldwide. With their 1.79 tall and an athletic physique, Kendall It is positioned today among the most prestigious models of today.

However, Kenny has other passions outside of the fashion industry. On the one hand basketball and on the other cars. Her attachment to her cars comes from her childhood and she has accompanied her throughout the years. So much so that she has formed a very interesting personal collection.

Outside of the exuberance, the cars are a demonstration of personality and style. This Kendall understands it.

Today we will enter a quite particular Ferrari. It is precisely the model. SF90 Stradale. This example is truly cutting-edge, as it combines a fleeting V8 engine with a hybrid powertrain. ferrarias a factory, tells us that this may be the future of purely sports cars.

Let’s see some features of the Ferrari SF90. It has a central, rear and longitudinal engine of 8 cylinders placed in V and 32 valves. This allows a total power of 780 hp at 7,500 rpm, and a maximum torque of 800 Nm at 6,000 rpm. In turn, the bodywork of this Ferrari SF90 is made entirely of aluminum, a lightweight material to gain versatility.

Coupe and low suspension, Kendall Jenner preferred to personalize your ferrari opting for a non-traditional color in the House of Maranello. Not red, not yellow, not black, Kendall’s Ferrari is burgundy.

