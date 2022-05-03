Six movies to celebrate with mom on Mother’s Day | Cinema | Entertainment

is approaching the Mother’s Day and, in case you don’t have plans yet, we leave you below a list of movies to see in family and celebrate this special day.

1. More than mothers (2019)

The empty nest syndrome manifests itself in this film starring Angela Bassett, Felicity Huffman and Patricia Arquette. Three mothers surprise their children in Manhattan after feeling forgotten in the Mother’s Daywithout imagining the results of his unexpected visit.

2. Mother there are only two (2021)

This Mexican series reflects the consequences of a accidental exchange of children between two families, a real fear of many new parents. With the performance of Ludwika Paleta and Paulina Goto, the episodes are a perfect combination of drama and comedy.

3. Moxie (2021)

Who is the person you most admire? For Vivian Carter, a teenager tired of sexism at her school, it’s her mother. This film not only narrates the beginning of a youth feminist revolutionbut also explores the influence of mother-daughter relationships.

4. Mother’s Love (2022)

This recently released romantic comedy stars Quim Gutiérrez and Carmen Machi, who play a son abandoned at the altar and his worried mother going from ‘Honeymoon’ so as not to lose the money invested in the trip.

5. Mamma Mia! (2008)

Sometimes we need to go back to the classics, and a musical film classic is, without a doubt, Mamma Mia! It has everything to enjoy with the family. This film narrates the events that take place days before the wedding of Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) and that go back to the days of his mother’s youth (Meryl Streep).

6. Bad Moms Christmas (2017)

Although mom seems to have everything under control, sometimes you need to rebel a little. Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn bring to life in this comedy three mothers who try to prepare for the perfect celebration for their families in Christmasa time of great pressure.

