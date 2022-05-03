Simpsons fans explode against the episode of Billie Eilish for a response from Lisa – FayerWayer

Disappointment already reigns in the fans of The Simpson with the content of the last seasons. In fact, the level of disapproval is so great that it divided the fans of the series into two large groups: those who are with the new episodes and those who are not.

Each chapter, the way in which they are approached, the guests, the meaning that each main character has been taking and the way in which they highlight the current issues do not obtain a firm arrival in the old public; the one who grew up with the most famous family in the United States during the 90s.

However, there are collaborations that attract attention and due to the magnitude of the guest, many decide to give it a new opportunity. That was precisely the case billie eilish.

The (still) 20-year-old Californian, one of the most recent revelations of Pop and winner of seven Grammy Awards call to take a new look at The Simpsons.

And being a young girl, related to the world of music, it becomes a perfect opportunity to join her with Lisa and, perhaps, a short set in which the singer performs some of her songs accompanied by the little simpsons in it ‘sax‘.

But a dialogue between the two girls unleashed the anger of the fans for their content. Many took it out on Lisa. And those who never lost track of the new episodes explained that what happened is a consequence of it.a personality that has been taking the character of the first girl of Homer and Marge.

Billie Eilish and Lisa Simpson: the dialogue of the controversy

The Pop star and Lisa Simpson appear on the roof of a car, in an attempt to have a conversation about the trivia of life. Billie Eilish asks the Springfield girl if her father supported her in music, to which Bart’s sister replies “no.”

What did they cause with this? Easy. Everyone remembered the efforts of Homer who, with a mediocre job, was able to buy two saxophones for Lisa.. In addition, he constantly encouraged her, even though at times the noise bothered him.

what ingratitude of Lisa Simpson denying to Billie Eilish that Homer always supported her in her musical career, if he even did everything possible to promote her in her career to play the bottle pic.twitter.com/9Cc8ZL2A7o – Daniel Ramírez (@ordenauta) April 29, 2022

In the new episode of the Simpsons with Billie Eilish it is proven that Lisa is the most cursed character! He bought the 2 saxophones from him.

She got depressed when welfare took her away.

He was animated by his music.

And he put together a group of drunks to find the thief of his daughter’s saxophone pic.twitter.com/2JQMwOsw4r — Anfer (@anfer_or) April 29, 2022

People are talking shit because Lisa Simpson said 2 @billieeilish that her dad doesn’t encourage her with her music, because “homer was the one who gave her the Sax” BUYING STUFF 4 UR KIDS IS NOT ENOUGH SOMETIMES, DADS NEED TO LISTEN THEIR KIDS, AND TELL THEM THAT THEY ARE GOOD. pic.twitter.com/o3GGWJ3AfX — Meli GoEs αω (@GoesMeli) May 2, 2022