She’s in the money! Cardi B drips in a Versace dress covered in gold coins as she arrives at the Met Gala

Kaia Gerber rocked the 2022 Met Gala.

The 20-year-old model rocked a head full of big curls and a sheer silver Alexander McQueen gown as she attended the event in New York on Monday.

Kaia worked the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s iconic staircase like a runway as she posed like a storm in her elaborate gown.

The beauty really embraced this year’s theme, “gold glamour,” in a metallic lace gown that showed off her physique.

The dazzling gown cascaded over her sculpted body and dropped to the floor.

Although there was no train, Kaia had a bit of fun opening her skirt to reveal a leg.

The dazzling gown was embellished with fringe, cascading buttons on the skirt and top, and multiple cutouts that showed off her toned torso.

Strike a pose! Gerber posed on the iconic staircase as her own personal catwalk

She accessorized the look with two pearl barrettes and an edgy black manicure.

Her makeup was neutral and nothing exaggerated, it just enhanced her natural beauty.

One person who definitely seemed to be a fan of her looks was her boyfriend Austin Butler.

The couple looked in love as they posed together on the red carpet.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit, also known as the Met Gala, is considered by many to be the “Super Bowl of celebrity red carpets.”

Fashion’s biggest night traditionally takes place on the first Monday in May to raise funds for the New York Costume Institute, and last year’s event was moved to September due to the pandemic.

He makes her smile! Kaia was beaming at her new boyfriend.

Look accurately! Butler wore a slow-moving black top, pants, and a silky scarf draped over her neck.

This year’s dress code is “gold glamour” to match the theme “In America: A Fashion Anthology,” a follow-up to last year’s “In America: A Fashion Lexicon.”

Tickets to the glitzy event can cost up to $35,000 each, while table prices range from $200,000 to $300,000, and last year’s bash raised $16.4 million for the Met’s Costume Institute.

Regina King, power couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda are hosting this time, replacing Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka.

This will be Miranda’s first time as co-chair (and guest) of the Met Gala, but she was originally planned to co-host the 2020 edition before the pandemic forced it to be cancelled.

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour again oversees the benefit as chair, a position she has held since 1995. Her fellow honorary co-chairs are designer Tom Ford and Instagram executive Adam Mosseri.

As usual, the theme of dress comes from the exhibition launched by the gala: “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” which is the second in star curator Andrew Bolton’s two-part exhibition exploring the roots of American style. . .