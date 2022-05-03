Shawn Mendes does AMAZING cover of Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ (VIDEO)

billie eilish with ‘Happier Than Ever‘, his second record production, has won the applause of specialized critics and the public worldwide, reiterating his talent and proving that he is more than a pop star of ephemeral relevance. This is how we recently discovered that Shawn Mendez she is within that audience that praises her.

Of all the songs that the material contains, among which we can mention “Lost Cause”, “Your Power”, “NDA”, “Oxytocin” and more, one that has stood out is “Happier Than Ever“, title track of the album by billie eilish and of which Shawn Mendez He presented his interpretation.

Shawn Mendes arrives at BBC Radio 1 sessions

The sessions of BBC Radio 1 they have become one of the favorite radio broadcasts for the entire world because, through them, the artists of the moment have presented impressive new versions of songs from their catalog or from some other musicians they admire.

While last week it was the turn of Camila Hairwho performed for the British radio network, with all his Latin musical vibe, and even did a very peculiar cover of “Good 4 U”, the great success of Olivia Rodrigoin a new issue, Shawn Mendezhis partner, has once again caused a stir among fans with his participation.

Shawn Mendes surprises on BBC Radio 1

This Monday the BBC Radio 1 published the videos of the American singer’s session. In the first one, she sings “Summer Of Love”, her collaboration with Tainythe renowned reggaeton producer. Although he managed to captivate all his followers with this song, the real surprise came later.

Shawn Mendezaccompanied only by an acoustic guitar, softly began to interpret the first lines of “Happier Than Ever” from billie eilishwith all the bleak and empowering emotion that the edges portrayed in the original version.

Shawn Mendes sings “Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish

And if that wasn’t enough, to pay fidelity to the album version, suddenly, in the counterpoint section and the conversion of a calm melody into a cathartic punk-rock structure, the composer left aside the instrument he had in mind. his hands and gripped an acoustic guitar.







It was like that Shawn Mendez he gave everything and sang energetically: “And I don’t talk shit about you on the internet / Never told anyone anything bad / ‘Cause that shit is embarrassing, you were my everything…”. what did you think of his cover a “Happier Than Ever” from Billie Eilish? Leave us your comments and Follow us on our social networks for more information on your favorite artists.