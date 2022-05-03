‘Shark Bait’ trailer, the new series B for fans of shark movies

Shark horror movies are always a bullet in the chamber. You can never miss a “good” work of sharks that gobble up a few bathers or young people just entering adulthood who want to party more than anything else. On this occasion, we are talking about a feature film that will have the latter as protagonists of the function. Although we all know by now that in films like this the characters matter rather little, here they come for blood and guts.

Shark Bait is the 2022 feature film that you cannot miss if you are a fan of Deep Blue Sea, megalodon, At 47 Meters, The reef and so many other films that have followed the tradition of exploiting what is considered the first blocksbuter as such in the Hollywood industry: shark (jaws) by Steven Spielberg. In this film directed by James Nunnwe will see how a group of friends suffer a small accident playing with some jet skis and are lost in the middle of the ocean, without any nearby help that can take them back to a safe place.

The new dose of terror for the summer

Of course, this is where our dear friend shark comes in, who will see to it that the show is worthy of the Sitges festival. Next we leave you with the trailer:

Holly Earl, Jack Trueman, Catherine Hannay, Malachi Pullar-Latchman, Thomas Flynn, Joshua Takacs, Manuel Cauchi, and Milo McDowell will make up the cast of the British feature film that will feature Nick Saltrese at the controls of the script. The work hasn imminent premiere set for next May 13both in theaters and on platforms. Shark Bait It does not promise to reinvent any wheel, but it does promise to be a regular entertainment for those fans of the genre. Besides, a shark movie a year doesn’t hurt.