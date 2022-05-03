Selena Gomez walks in an elegant black dress in New York

Selena Gomez painted her lips a bold red as she arrived at The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in New York City on September 7. The 28-year-old actress/singer reunited with her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short to promote her new Hulu series, Only Murders in the Buildingand dazzled in an elegant black dress.

After her recording, Selena was seen out to dinner with some friends. Speaking with People magazine recently, Selena opened up about working with Martin and Steve. “Immediately made me feel like I was part of a team,” she shared. “They are the best. They are extremely humble and kind, and just have a different human perspective on life than anyone I’ve ever met.”

Selena added, “I asked them about how life used to be, and it was always very interesting to hear about the industry and how it used to be. I felt like a sponge, soaking up as much as I could. We are all in a group email chain.”

Selena Gomez fulfilled Camilo’s dream

After listening to Camilo sing with Shawn Mendes, Selena announced that “999” will be a collaboration with the Colombian singer. This song is Gómez’s first after the release of “Revelación”, an album in Spanish that brought together hits such as “Baila Conmigo” with Rauw Alejandro, and “De una vez”.

“The Tribe loves and respects all the love and passion of the Selena fandom, I am honored to live what I am living!!! Thank you for all the love you are giving to 999”, Camilo wrote on Twitter. “I feel honored!! I love this song and I admire you a lot!!”, he asserted.