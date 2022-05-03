Rumor: Zelda: Wind Waker and Twilight Princess will arrive in 2022 on Nintendo Switch

We get an interesting message related to one of the most beloved franchises by nintenderos. It is indeed about The Legend of Zelda.

In the post that you have below, we can know a recent rumor that has been released in the last hours about the arrival of new titles of the franchise to Nintendo Switch. The information comes from Jeff Grubbwho in the past has been right with leaks from Nintendo.

In this case, he has shared some statements speculating about 2022 that suggest that this year we would receive Zelda: Wind Waker and Twilight Princess on the hybrid console. Talking about a double pack Of these titles, he has stated this:

They want to have something Zelda every year, they’ve been holding on to this, why wouldn’t they put it out this year, and if they don’t put this or something else out of Zelda this year instead of just waiting for Breath of the Wild 2? I just won’t understand. I think this game, as much as it was a joke in the Mega64 video, I think it actually comes out in October. I think we’ll have it in October, I think we’ll have a Metroid Prime remaster in November, and I think we’ll have Advance Wars 1 + 2 in December.

