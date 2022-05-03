Rosalía, Bad Bunny, Maluma… Latin stars conquer the Met Gala

The met galaconsidered the fashion party par excellence in the United States, hosts this Monday in its new edition several latin music stars like the spanish Rosaliathe Puerto Rican Bad Bunnythe Colombian Maluma and the brazilian Anitta.

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here

The Fashion Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York unveiled its guest list a few hours before rolling out its red carpet, which is expected to see more than 300 cultural figures wearing their interpretation of the dress code: America’s “golden age”

Discover!

The Met Gala 2022: Where to see it and who will attend, in addition to Eiza González

Christian Dior and the art of reinvention

Between the latin guests also include the Colombian singer J Balvinthe American of Dominican origin Cardi-B and the one of Cuban origin Camila Hairthe Puerto Rican roots actress Ariana DeBose and the Spanish interpreter Manuel Rios.

Among the most rumored celebrities, the kardashian family almost completely –kim, khloe, Kourtneyher stepsisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner and his mother Chris Jenner-, the singers olivia Rodrigo Y Katy Perryor the supermodels Naomi Campbell, Bella and Gigi Hadid.



Follow us on:

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram