Rosalía and all the ‘girlfriends’ of the MET gala who are inspiration

The best dresses of the MET Gala 2022

The red carpet of the MET gala turned into a real fashion show again. Under the title In America: An Anthology of Fashion, was outfits excessive, others that paid homage to historical figures, and some that opted for sobriety. But what was not missing were the bridal-inspired outfits in white. Guests like Rosalía, Kylie Jenner, Alexa Chung, Miranda Kerr, Julianne Moore or Emma Stone They gave all the prominence to the color of the brides par excellence.

And with their choices, they become the best inspiration for the brides of the season. We review all the trends with which they paraded down the red carpet yesterday and that promise to be very present at the weddings of this spring-summer.

Rosalía: romantic mermaid dress

The Spanish singer was once again one of the great protagonists of the MET gala. She this time opted for a sequined and beaded mermaid silhouette dress with a large train full of feathers by Matthew Williams for Givenchy. A dress that incorporated jeweled straps to match her earrings and transparent sleeves that left her shoulders bare.

Rosalía, from Givenchy, upon arrival at the MET gala. Kevin Mazur/MG22Getty Images

Kylie Jenner: skirt with volume and mesh veil

The entire Kardashian has posed on the red carpet of the MET gala, but Kim and Kylie have been the most striking in terms of their outfits. The youngest of the clan has become the perfect urban and contemporary bride thanks to her choice: an Off-White wedding dress, from Virgil Abloh’s posthumous collection.

A design with a large full skirt with ruffles, a body with a fitted shirt with transparencies and a most groundbreaking detail that was a nod to her country: a backwards baseball cap decorated with flowers and a mesh veil. An look with which Jenner wanted to pay tribute to a classic of American cinema: runaway bridestarring Julia Roberts.

Kylie Jenner has paid tribute to her friend Virgil Abloh, dressed in Off-White. Kevin Mazur/MG22Getty Images

Emma Stone: 1920s style

Emma Stone said ‘yes, I do’ to Dave McCary in 2020, and two years later we have been able to see what her dress was after party for that special date. It is a short Louis Vuitton design with feathers on the bottom, a dress style flappers which also connects with the trend of slip dress or lingerie dresses that triumph this season.

Emma Stone has recycled her second wedding dress for the MET gala. mike coppolaGetty Images

Miranda Kerr: princess dress

The model has worshiped the most classic wedding dress, with a design signed by Oscar de la Renta. With a sweetheart neckline, a draped bodice and a full skirt, the Australian has finished off her look in stunning Bvlgary jewelry, her hair pulled back in a low bun, and striking red lips. A proposal that gave off elegance and is perfect for brides looking for a look traditional.

Miranda Kerr in Oscar de la Renta. Kevin Mazur/MG22Getty Images

Julianne Moore: wearing white gloves

Long gloves have been a trend for several seasons, and Julianne Moore has opted for them with a look that paid tribute to Jackie Kennedy, the woman who made gloves her most precious accessory. Moore, dressed in Tom Ford, attended the MET gala in a strapless white design with a fitted silhouette but with a spectacular fall, long gloves and bag silver.

Julianne Moore, Tom Ford. Angela WeissGetty Images

Alexa Chung: Side Slit Skirt

The British was also one of the ‘brides’ of the night with a satin dress designed by Christian Siriano. A design that drew attention for its fitted silhouette with a large side opening and her Bardot neckline, the most flattering of all, thanks to the piece that adorned the bodice of her dress.

Alexa Chung by Christian Siriano. Kevin Mazur/MG22Getty Images

Paloma Elsesser: ode to the corset

The corset has been gaining ground among fashion trends for several seasons and last night there were several guests who opted for it, a fundamental piece in the history of fashion that starred in the theme of the gala. Paloma Elsesser opted for him with a two-piece embroidered skirt and corset with transparent straps from Coach.

Paloma Elsseser from Coach. Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images

Eva Chen: reinterpreted blazer

The director of fashion associations on Instagram was another of the guests at the MET gala who opted for white. But far from the most storied dresses, his was an admirable reinterpretation of the blazer that triumphs this season. Over a short lingerie-style dress, Chen wore a blazer with wide lapels from which a large train with a pleated inner lining emerged. A groundbreaking option for brides who do not want to leave anyone indifferent.

Eva Chen, with her bridal-inspired look. Kevin Mazur/MG22Getty Images

Lauren Santo Domingo: halter neckline

The co-founder of Moda Operandi dazzled in a white dress with a halter neckline and long ruffled skirt signed by Alaïa. A design that reminded us (and a lot) of Meghan Markle’s second wedding dress and that confirms that the halter neckline is still one of the main protagonists of this season’s trends.

Lauren Santo Domingo, from Alaia. John ShearerGetty Images

Hailey Bieber: lingerie dress, feather coat and black stockings

The model never leaves indifferent with her outfits and yesterday she opened the doors to brides who, why not, want to bet on black stockings for their look. She showed that she can do it with her spectacular Yves Saint Laurent look, made up of a long lingerie dress with a side slit, a spectacular coat with feather details and black stockings combined with sandals in the same tone with straps and rhinestones.

Hailey Bieber in Yves Saint Laurent. GothamGetty Images

