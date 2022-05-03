Ron Galella, the first paparazzi, died: Marlon Brando’s pineapple, Jackie Kennedy’s complaints and the turnaround that his career gave

“The stars call me by my name. That’s an honour.” They also broke his jaw, as Marlon Brando did one day, who, fed up with being persecuted, punched him. Rum Gallela, the considered first paparazzi (paparazzo, actually, since paparazzi is the plural) died of heart failure at the age of 91 at his home in Montville, New Jersey.

Galella helped forge the mythology of the stars thanks to his work as a photographer. Elizabeth Taylor, Sophia Loren, Paul Newman, Marlon Brando, Barbra Streisand, Andy Warhol and Jackie Onassis were victims of his fast camera and his speed so as not to lose sight of the objective. One day, Robert Redford said to him: “How can you always arrive before me?”

The New York-based paparazzi helped shape pop culture with his stolen snaps. Denounced twice by Jackie Onassis, questioned by a group of thugs under the orders of Richard Burton and subject to the famous wounding punch launched by Marlon Brando, His photographs, over the years, became part of the permanent collection of the Museum of Modern Art (MOMA) in New York, and the stars who once disowned him began to attend his exhibitions.

The photographer, who fell in love with the job while in the Air Force during the Korean War, opened his home some time ago. On that tour, the journalist from El País, Bárbara Celis, recounted: “The first thing the eyes encounter is the imperishable faces of Elizabeth Taylor, Sophia Loren, Paul Newman, Marlon Brando, Barbra Streisand, Andy Warhol and Jackie Onassis … Dozens of images, in black and white, in color and in multiple sizes, welcome visitors to Galella’s house. Faces that laugh, captivate, surprise or make you fall in love, just as he liked to immortalize celebrities. Because if there’s one thing this Bronx-born New Yorker never tolerated, it’s that the stars didn’t shine in photos of him.”

“They can say many things about me, but my work has contributed to magnifying them. I like beauty, I’m Italian, it’s part of our genetic code! I like to be positive, put them on a pedestal. not like the paparazzi now, looking for the belly or cellulite. Today magazines are dominated by vulgarity. Lindsay Lohan, Britney Spears, Paris Hilton. They have no talent or class. They appear too much in magazines and they don’t deserve it.”said the paparazzi at the time.

“I have spent many hours standing, waiting. And now I pay for it. I have varicose veins, they had to change me I can’t run around both knees like I used to. But I have had a fabulous life, ”she maintained at the time.

In the gallery of his house there were mythical images, such as Robert Redford with his mirrored glasses next to a car or Mick Jagger smiling at the door of his house. “Make no mistake. I am different from the paparazzi current. I worked alone. When I was chasing Jackie, I was the only one who did. When I found out that Robert Redford was dining in a restaurant, the only one waiting for him was me. “Public figures have no right to privacy. They earn too much money, it is the price they have to pay. People want to know what they do. Only the interior of their houses is sacred. I owe my fame, without a doubt, to Jackie”counted.

He also gave details of that September 24 in 1969, when he took a photo of Jackie Kennedy Onassis with her son John while they were biking through Central Park. “I was arrested and I reported her. I never thought she would fight back. The judge did not agree with any of us. I continued to be obsessed with her, I took more than 200 photographs of her; More than anyone. Two years later I denounced her again for not allowing me to work freely and she struck back again. She took me to court for harassment and invasion of privacy. She lied on the stand, but she won and got me banned from coming within 45 meters of her and her children, “she explained about the lawsuit that made him famous.

The trial made it to the cover of Life, catapulting Galella into a new universe. From then on, the photographer who tirelessly chased the stars began to be one of them.