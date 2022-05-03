Rihanna: The beautiful tribute of the MET museum to Rihanna after her absence at this year’s gala | Fashion and Beauty

Rihanna has captured all eyes in each Met Gala that has been. And it is that she has always known how not only to adapt to the theme of each year, but also to turn his outfits into some of the most surprising ones.

The advanced state of her pregnancy has prevented her from being present in this 2022. Even so, the organization of the gala has ensured that it remains one of the great protagonists. How? Creating a marble statue of the artist at the MET museum.

For the incredible work of art created by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, they have been inspired by the cover that Rihanna starred in for Vogue magazine. In it, she looks pregnant with an incredible red lingerie jumpsuit.

This has reached the artist herself, who has not hesitated to thank the organization and the museum for the tribute. “I have closed the MET in marble! What is more golden than that? Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historical tribute. You have crowned yourselves!” Rihanna says in the description of her post.

As is already tradition, this year’s MET Gala has left us with real looks. The theme has been the Gilded Age of the United States, between 1870 and 1890. Rosalia has been one of the most They have given something to talk about with their impressive dress designed by Matthew M. Williams for Givenchy. As our colleague Cristina Zavala indicates, with a mermaid cut, she has combined the transparencies and silver of Famethe futurism of Saoko and the corset dress hentai. A very motomami motomami!

Although Rosalía has not been the only Spaniard to attend this emblematic annual fashion meeting. The actor Manu Rios He also did not miss his appointment, wearing a black Moschino suit featuring transparencies and diamonds.

These are just some of the celebrities who were present at this year’s MET Gala. Rihanna did not go through the red carpet, but she was already in charge of shining with a marble dress that has made history in this international fashion event.

And you, what do you think of the MET museum’s tribute to the artist? He deserves no less, right?