Rihanna, Bennifer among great absentees at the Met Gala – Cinema

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, MAY 03 – Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Rihanna and A $ ap Rocky, Zendaya, Anya Taylor Joy, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa: many VIPs, absent more or less justified, deserted the carpet yesterday red of the Met.



Zendaya was known since the eve: “I have to work and make films” explained the diva busy on the tennis courts for her new film, “Challengers”, by Luca Guadagnino. More surprisingly, the absence of “Bennifer”: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, now officially engaged, have been in California for days looking for a house and have decided to desert the appointment where last September they publicly exchanged a kiss through the mask. anti-Covid revealing that between them there had been a flashback.



Rihanna is about to give birth. His boy friend and baby father A $ AP Rocky was arrested a few days ago, accused of participating in a shooting and released on bail of half a million dollars: not an acceptable pedigree to be included in the list of invited strictly scrutinized by Anna Wintour. Also absent was Dua Lipa who yesterday sang at the O2 arena in London for her Future Nostalgia tour.



Among the VIPs who did not show there was Lady Gaga, a veteran of four editions of the gala and who in 2019 literally did a striptease parading not one but three different dresses designed for her by Brandon Maxwell in honor of the exhibition on the “Camp”. The “House of Gucci” star, in Las Vegas for a series of concerts of her from her “Jazz and Piano” residence, instead had her photograph taken on the edge of a swimming pool in a bikini.



(HANDLE).

