Reviews: New on MUBI: Reviews of Sebastian Meise’s “Great Freedom”; and “Félicité”, by Alain Gomis

This Tuesday the 3rd, the film by the Franco-Senegalese Gomis, which won the Grand Jury Prize at the Berlinale 2017, will be presented on the streaming platform, while on Friday the 6th it is the turn of the film by the Austrian Meise, which won the Jury Prize at the Un Certain Regard section at last year’s Cannes Film Festival.

–Great Freedom (Austria-Germany/2021). Direction. Sebastian Meise. Duration: 116 minutes.

Great Freedomawarded at festivals such as Cannes, Seville, Viennale and Torino, and representing Austria for the International Oscar, describes the harrowing story of Hans Hoffmann (the extraordinary Franz Rogowski, previously seen in Victory, Transit Y Undine), a concentration camp survivor who spends more time in prison than outside it for the mere fact of being gay. It is that until 1969 homosexuality was not only illegal but also strongly persecuted in Germany and Austria, for which the nefarious Article 175 was applied to them, which punished sodomy in the German penal code since 1871 and which was widely used by the Nazi regime .

Great Freedom It is basically narrated in three times (1945, 1957 and 1968) and, although it is also a political film in its own way, it never falls into the manifesto or drops the line, since it prefers to concentrate on the intimate experiences of its antihero, a character marked by tragedy and abuse, but who, even in the worst circumstances, never stops looking for pleasure and love. His relationship with Leo (Anton von Lucke), a young school teacher; and above all with Viktor Kohl (Georg Friedrich), a rude murderer sentenced to life imprisonment with whom he shares a cell for a time, are some of the main lines of a film that finds a very difficult tone to achieve in which nobility emerges in the most unexpected way and in the worst of contexts without falling into reassuring demagoguery. The result is as disturbing as it is moving. DIEGO BATLLE

-Felicite (France-Senegal-Belgium-Germany/2017). Direction: Alain Gomis. Duration: 129 minutes.

The situation seems taken from countless gangster movies or, to enter a somewhat more realistic field, from a film by the Dardenne brothers. Gomis’s new film focuses, at least initially, on what happens when a woman, a singer in a musical band from the Congo, receives the news that her son has had a worrying motorcycle accident and needs money to pay the operation. As you can imagine, Kinshasa hospitals make Argentines look like they’re from Copenhagen, so it won’t be easy for the somewhat arid, unsympathetic, very tense but excellent singer to get the money she needs to have her son operated on. of the leg that was badly injured.

Felicité is a great singer (here she does the songs with the real Kasai All Stars), but at the same time she is a somewhat dry, bitter and distrustful woman with those around her. She is separated from her, but a somewhat alcoholic and good-natured neighbor offers to fix her refrigerator so that he can be close to her. However, Felicité is still on hers. Until, of course, her son’s accident changes everything and forces her to travel to impossible places in the city and to people she hasn’t seen in years (relatives, ex-husbands, neighbors, bandmates, whatever) to raise the money she needs. needs to heal her teenage son’s leg.

For more than an hour, Gomis’ film progresses like a Congolese version of a Dardenne film, to which is added excellent musical numbers by the protagonist and the band that give the film a very special aura. Felicité is not necessarily nice or kind, but she is needy and willing to do whatever it takes to save her son, even if he continues to have little idea of ​​what is happening or what she wants. Halfway through the film, the situation with the son will take a turn that we will not advance and there, for a long time, the film will not seem to find its way and suffers dramatically. Only closer to the end Gomis will return to the incipient and potential relationship between Felicité and hers, her “refrigerator fixer”, to explore the personality of the protagonist, beyond what her relationship with her represents and implies for her. her enigmatic son.

Gomis takes advantage of Felicité’s story to paint a picture of Kinshasa’s dense socioeconomic situation, especially that of its most humble and needy neighborhoods where you have to do anything – bribe, steal, cheat – to solve any difficulty. And not just health. The anecdote, small but revealing, of the repair of the refrigerator, makes it clear that there everything that can be simple will be as convoluted as it is complicated to solve, both due to ineffectiveness and bureaucracy or, simply, bad faith.

Singer and actress Véro Tshanda Beya stars in the film and her musical appearances are not only extraordinary but clearly reflect the moods her character goes through. The curious relationship that he establishes with the likeable but as alcoholic as at times unpresentable Tabú is another of the central axes of the film, one that will take on an unexpected force towards the end and will give the film a series of meanings and readings that exceed the of the simple “sacrifice of a mother”. Some dream scenes and a classical music orchestra that “performs” as a thematic choir do not work well in the context of the film but do not harm its central objective. I congratulated It tells –as its title somehow says– the search for happiness on the part of a protagonist who does not even propose that as an objective. But, curiously and unexpectedly, the need to survive the day-to-day hardships can end up bringing her closer to something that a little resembles that apparently very distant happiness. DIEGO LERER

