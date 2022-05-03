Review: MAN FROM THE NORTH

This is one of those productions that is worth seeing in a movie theater for its sound, photography and the setting of the time it represents. Although it is a common story that is heading towards revenge, its cast is first class, but it suffers from almost total darkness; the plot unfolds in several chapters and that means that its two and a half hour duration does not make us feel tired, but in general it is entertaining, not being as epic as we expected due to the confrontation and the great battles that we will see on screen.

Young prince Amleth is about to become a man when his uncle brutally murders his father, King Aurvandil, and kidnaps his mother, Queen Gudrún. The boy manages to flee the island in a boat, but swears revenge. Two decades later, Amleth has become a berserker or ulfhednar warrior, dedicated to pillaging Slavic peoples, but a seer reminds him of his promise: to avenge his father, save his mother and kill his uncle. of the. Amleth returns to Iceland on a slave ship and infiltrates his uncle’s farm with the help of Olga, a slave, to fulfill his promise.

From visionary director Robert Eggers (responsible for “The Witch” and “The Lighthouse”) comes “The Northman”, a fast-paced adventure that follows the story of a young Viking prince determined to avenge the death of his father. The film features a stellar cast led by Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk and Willem Dafoe and generally accomplishes its mission of delivering violence, devoting primary attention to technical and visual issues. , in addition to having the presence of blood in large quantities, all caused by that thirst for revenge of a protagonist who begins in childhood and who, due to the difficult events he lives through, gets used to the idea of ​​fulfilling his mission and thereby overcome the grudges and injustices of the past, taking several surprises along the way to death.