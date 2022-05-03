Return to order. The Met Gala puts aside extravagance and returns to glamor

The Met Gala finds its original spirit. Last night the inauguration of the annual exhibition dedicated to fashion by the Costume Institute, an offshoot of the Metropolitan Museum of Art took place. Entitled ‘In America: an anthology of fashion’, the retrospective occupied the 13 rooms of the museum dedicated to as many periods historians; dresses by designers of the caliber of Bill Blass, Brooks Brothers, Lloyd Kiva New And Tom Ford have been combined with furnishings from different eras. The dress code of the evening was ‘The gilded glamor’. Models, influencers, celebrities of the musical and cinematographic universe have been united by the evident return to a more sophisticated style, a contemporary reinterpretation of traditional elegance after a few editions characterized by pharaonic dresses for volumes and eccentricity. Tom Ford will have appreciated the return to the order. In recent days Time Magazine reported a statement from the designer who caused a sensation, also being president of the Council of Fashion Designers of America and host of the Met Gala: “The only thing I wished it didn’t happen is that (the Met Gala, ed) became a costume party. I wanted very chic people to wear very nice clothes to go to an 18th century exhibition. There is no need to dress like in the 18th century, to dress up as a burger, to stand up in a van because you are wearing a chandelier and you cannot sit “.

No sooner said than done. Last night on the New York red carpet, extravagant outfits were a clear minority. The theme of the exhibition and the dress code certainly contributed, almost all the fashion houses presented creations capable of enhancing their distinctive codes without exceeding, paying homage to the American style in a personal way. Among the first to arrive, after the honorary presenters Anna WintourTom Ford and Adam MosseriCEO of Instagram, there was the co-host Blake Lively. The actress promptly explained to numerous reporters that her dress Versace Atelier was inspired by the lines dear to the American designer Charles James, incorporating graphic elements of the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building and Grand Central Station. The dress Ralph Lauren from Alicia Keys it was a real tribute to the New York skyline, made with thousands of light applications. Numerous dresses from the ateliers of US designers, from Michael Kors to Oscar de la Resta passing through Thom Browne, Carolina Herrera And Tory Burch.

There is certainly one of the most worn brands Louis Vuittonalso present on the red carpet the creative director of womenswear Nicolas Ghesquière. In fact, according to tradition, the stylists accompany the team of celebrities with whom they collaborated for the outfit. Glenn Close came to the arm of Pierpaolo Piccioli wearing a look in the now unmistakable nuance Valentino PP Pink. Among the many stars in Gucci the creative director stands out Alessandro Michele in stylistic tandem with the actor friend Jared Leto. Donatella Versace accompanied the rapper Cardi B also collaborating with a large group of models, including Emily Ratajkowski in vintage Gianni Versaceas well as Chiara Ferragni And Fedez. Prada dressed the cast and family of the director’s latest film Baz Luhrmann dedicated to a real myth of American culture: Elvis. Burberry interpreted in a total black key, a color dear to Riccardo Tisci, the theme of the evening. Always recognizable the looks of Moschinothe creative director of the Aeffe maison Jeremy Scott escorted a group of stars led by the recent Oscar-winning actress Ariana DeBose And Khloé Kardashian. Own Kim Kardashian, the latest star to arrive on the Red Carpet, perfectly sums up the change of pace of the event. The reality star entrepreneur wore the original 1962 dress chosen by Marilyn Monroe to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to the president Kennedy. Old Hollywood dress and a simple white fur stole. Less is more.

