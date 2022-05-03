Ramoncín explodes against ‘Cuéntame’ for a joke about him: “It’s inadmissible”

‘Tell me’ is celebrating. The fiction of Televisión Española is experiencing a very special week as it has just reached a whopping 400 episodes, a milestone that makes it the longest-running national prime-time series on our television. However, not everything is happy since, in the last hours, Ramoncín has publicly exploded against the mythical fiction for a reference to him in the last episode.

“Tell her that you miss the girl and ask for her forgiveness. Even if you don’t know why. The children end up thanking. But when they see these things they become rarefied and after they grow up they come out… Look Ramoncín”, reads the phrase of Antonio Alcántara, the character played by Imanol Arias, who has infuriated the artist. Ramoncín considers this reference “inadmissible” for which he has wanted to make a public statement through social networks where he also affirms that these words attempt against “the right to honor, personal privacy, family privacy and that of one’s own image”according to article 18 of the Constitution.

His discharge against the TVE series

In his particular ‘open letter’ to TVE’s fiction, Ramoncín states: “The Ramoncín of 1994 is a 39-year-old, father of two daughters (19 and 14 years old) and a four-month-old baby, in an environment unbeatable family, based on good manners and respect for others”. “That Ramoncín had already recorded more than a dozen albums, he had written several books and a dictionary of which Umbral said ‘Ramoncín has written something by himself that several academics should have done’. Several films, plays and more than a thousand concerts complete the artistic tour of the Ramoncín that year that ‘look how it turned out!’”, the artist continues writing.

The mythical artist not only points to those responsible for ‘Cuéntame’ but also to one of the flagships of fiction: Imanol Arias. “I wonder what has moved some writers, directors and an actor -you, Imanol, who know me and have been working on the series for years with my son, that baby from ’94- to despise education and the environment in which that my childhood and my youth developed, to insult my parents, grandparents and relatives and disdain their capacities as such to raise a child”, he adds.

Not content with all this, Ramoncín says: “I wonder, and I ask you, what kind of ‘creative’ stupidity has led you to fall so low to write, record and broadcast such a despicable undermining of me. Where did the idea come from that this hurtful joke serves the script to give it some luster? You have fallen into the miserable grace of mentioning a celebrity ‘to stick your finger in his eye and that, also in a public medium, is inadmissible”, he concludes.