“Rafa Márquez offered me a raise from 1,500 to 3,000 pesos, I said no, thanks”

Alice Cervantesattacker of Chivasrecalled that on his way through the Atlasteam in which Rafael Marquez he was a manager, he offered him a raise from 1,500 to 3,000 pesos, so that he would not leave the red and black team.

“Rafael Marquez marks me ‘Look, Alicia, we want you to go back to Atlas, we are going to increase you to 3,000 pesos’. I told him: ‘What’s good? You think you’re raising me 1,500 pesos, but I want the raise for all of us, but not 3,000 pesos, what are we going to do with that, it’s not enough for us at all,'” he commented. Alice Cervantesfront of Chivas and current two-time scoring champion of the Women’s MX League, in the podcast of Jesús ‘Canelo’ Angulo, soccer player from Guadalajara.

The attacker began her walk on the Women’s MX League with the Atlas, a team that paid them a salary of 1,500 pesos, in exchange for a one-year contract. The forward, after finishing the first tournament, sought a raise, which was initially denied.

“Tells me Rafael Marquez that I can not upload more. I tell him thank you very much and he tells me: ‘Not even because I’m talking to you. Do you play for money?’ I told him that it wasn’t that, but that he had a family, he tried to fix things, because the directive just didn’t. He was in a soccer association in favor of the players and he wanted me not to stain the club, I told him thank you, that he respected him and that he was not going to return, ”he recalled. Alice Cervantes.

CervantesWhen his contract with the Atlas, he went to Monterrey, a team in which he did not have regularity either. In the end he came to Chivasin which he has just won the two-time scoring championship.

The Chivas scorer recalled her departure from Atlas and Rafael Márquez’s offer to retain her, but in the end she left the red and black. imago7

“In Monterrey they told me that the only team I couldn’t go to was Chivas. They wanted to send me to America, in a player exchange. I told them no, that I could put up with it”, he remembers. Alice Cervantes. “She was about to leave with Pumas and, a week before, Nelly spoke to me, she told me that there is the possibility of reaching Chivas”.