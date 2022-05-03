Qualcomm’s Arm processors will arrive for Windows in 2023: the challenge is open to Apple
It’s been years since Windows try to propose computer with Arm processorsthe so-called “Windows on Arm”, with little effort by the manufacturers of laptops and a lukewarm reception by the consumers. Then the advent of Apple’s M1 chips changed everything, and Qualcomm he decided to roll up his sleeves.
Last year in fact Qualcomm acquired Nuvia and unveiled the first chip intended to compete with Applewith the intention of proposing it to producers in the second half of 2022. The change is epochal, because instead of using the design by Arm now the company directly designs the processors, just like the apple house does. Now the CEO Christian Amonduring the investor report, explained that the first devices will arrive at the end of 2023, in line with forecasts.
The problem is i times. Arm announces its new designs earlier this year and Qualcomm a chip based on it after nearly a year. Here because Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 uses Cortex X2 and the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 still uses Cortex X1. While in fact the way to get a leap in performance is definitely the right one, computer manufacturers typically get processors from Intel 12 to 18 months before a device launches.
Obviously Apple he is not watching. Already at the end of the year it could present the new M2while Qualcomm’s processors designed for compete with the M1s they will arrive, as mentioned next year, but at least it will have the basis to be an alternative.
And smartphones? Qualcomm will give priority to laptopsso the first mobile devices with the new architecture will not arrive before 2024.