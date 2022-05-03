Qualcomm’s Arm processors will arrive for Windows in 2023: the challenge is open to Apple

It’s been years since Windows try to propose computer with Arm processorsthe so-called “Windows on Arm”, with little effort by the manufacturers of laptops and a lukewarm reception by the consumers. Then the advent of Apple’s M1 chips changed everything, and Qualcomm he decided to roll up his sleeves.

Last year in fact Qualcomm acquired Nuvia and unveiled the first chip intended to compete with Applewith the intention of proposing it to producers in the second half of 2022. The change is epochal, because instead of using the design by Arm now the company directly designs the processors, just like the apple house does. Now the CEO Christian Amonduring the investor report, explained that the first devices will arrive at the end of 2023, in line with forecasts.