plot, trailer, cast and trivia

2005 film directed by Andrzej Bartkowiak, based on the popular video game series Doom.

Doom with Dwayne Johnson, tonight on tv: the plot

The film is set in Olduvai, a station on Mars, where communications with the Earth have been strangely interrupted and one of the latest messages received is an SOS. The scientists present at the base appear to have been attacked by something not well identified. This decimated many of those present, leaving the few survivors in quarantine and at risk. To save those left alive and eliminate the alien threat, a group of Marines are sent on a mission to the planet, led by Commander Sarge (Dwayne Johnson). Once in Olduvai, the soldiers come across the station manager, Markus Pinky (Dexter Fletcher), some scientists still alive, including Dr. Carmack (Robert Russel). In a confused state, here they collide with strange alien creatures, called Imp.

The group manages to kill one of the monsters and analyze it, discovering that they are actually part of the scientists believed to be dead, instead transformed into these creatures due to a serum created in the laboratory. The Marines along with Dr. Samantha Grimm (Rosamund Pike) also locate the first infected, Hell Knight, who manages to escape to Earth. To face the monster and its new followers on our planet, Dr. Grimm decides to inject her brother John (Karl Urban), one of the marines, with the serum. She is, in fact, convinced that if administered to a man with a good heart, it transforms the host into a superman and not a monster. Will her theory be successful or will John become a loathsome creature?

Curiosities about the film Doom with Dwayne Johnson

The film is based on the video game series of the same name.

The film received a lot of criticism, mainly for the bad direction of the battle scenes between the characters, too confusing and difficult to follow.

The cast

Cast: Karl Urban, The Rock, Rosamund Pike, Razaaq Adoti

Trailer

