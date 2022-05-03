Pemex reports a golden first quarter thanks to global conditions

Thanks to geopolitical conditions related to an increase in hydrocarbon prices, increased demand and a better position of the peso against the dollar, Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) achieved the highest revenues for a first quarter in its history, accumulating 506,794 million pesos from January to March, according to its report to the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Thanks to this, it reported a net profit of 122,493 million pesos in the first quarter of the year, an amount that contrasts with the net loss report of 37,297 million pesos for the same period of the previous year. Since 2018, the state company had not reported profits in this first quarter of the year, so that in the last decade half of the exercises have reported losses and with this result it adds five years of profits.

The better financial performance was mainly due to the increase in income due to the increase in hydrocarbon prices, as well as foreign exchange gains of the peso against the dollar, according to the company.

Between January and March, income from sales of crude oil abroad and fuel within the country amounted to 506,794 million pesos, which meant an annual increase of 59.6 percent.

In their conference with investors, executives detailed that during the quarter there was an annual increase of 68.5% in export sales and 51.3% in domestic fuel sales.

It should be remembered that the price of the Mexican crude oil mixture went from an average of 56.49 dollars per barrel in the first quarter of 2021 to 88.91 dollars in the first quarter of 2022. Meanwhile, at the end of the first quarter of last year, the price of the US dollar was 20.44 pesos per unit, according to the Bank of Mexico report.

Upon reaching this closing in 2022, it stood at 19.91 pesos per dollar, which implies a reduction of 2.6% in favor of the peso in the exchange rate, which benefits companies such as Pemex that buy and sell crude oil and fuels at prices spot of international markets in dollars.

“The most important variables that explain this situation are the recovery of prices worldwide and, to a lesser extent, the volumes sold,” explained Antonio López Velarde, financial director of Pemex in a conference call with investors.

Price containment, financial drag

In its report to the Mexican Stock Exchange, the State oil company assured that the stimuli to contain the increase in prices in sales of natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, gasoline and diesel represent a burden on its finances, since even I would have had better results without this support that the government decrees for Mexican families.

“As a result of these price controls, Pemex has not been able to transfer all the increases in the prices of the products that its clients acquire in the national market when the peso depreciates against the dollar,” he assured.

However, Pemex highlighted that from January to March, the cost of sales increased 79.9%, mainly as a result of an increase of 44,300 million pesos in the purchase of products for resale. Thus, a net return of 122.5 billion pesos was recorded, compared to a net loss of 37.4 billion in the first quarter of 2021. This is mainly explained by an increase in sales and the foreign exchange gain.

At the same time, the state-owned oil company admitted that higher income from sales and due to the exchange parity that prompted a higher tax payment amount, which only for the first three months of the year totaled 99,600 million pesos, there was an increase of 85 % also due to the recovery in the price of the Mexican mix.

With this, the amount generated by the Shared Utility Right (DUC) increased by 56% compared to the first quarter of 2021. This, despite the fact that for 2022, the Ministry of Finance proposed a reduction of 14 points Percentages to the Right for Shared Utility of the oil that the nation’s company, Petróleos Mexicanos, extracts and markets in its assignments, a charge that will be 40%, falling from 54% decreed in 2021, but that has been reduced from 65% with which it began the present administration.

Theft and losses due to fuel theft grow

In their report, Pemex directors also admitted that hydrocarbon theft increased 40% from January to March of this year, compared to the same period in 2021, going from 4,300 barrels per day to 6,000 barrels per day on average in the pipelines of the company. business.

In value, losses from illegal fuel theft went from 1,210 million pesos during the first quarter of 2021, to 3,004 million pesos during the first three months of 2022, which meant an increase of 148.3 percent.

It should be remembered that the fight against this crime has been one of the banners of the current administration, which began in 2018 with a volume of stolen fuel, mainly gasoline, of more than 56,000 barrels per day, leading to a standstill for a few days. of transportation pipelines.

