Paul Bettany: From driving a $55,000 Chevrolet to this…

Paul Bettany, who brings Vision to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is already recognized around the world for his extensive 28-year career. He has acted alongside other big stars like Kirsten Dunst, Tom Hanks, Heath Ledger and Johnny Depp. He knows then the economic jump in the cars of the actor.

May 03, 2022 12:48 p.m.

british actor Paul Bettanyhas had great performances in movies like Wimbledon with Kirsten Dunst, The Da Vinci Code with Tom Hanks, Transcendence with Johnny Depp and is known worldwide for giving voice to JARVIS in the movies of Hombre de Hierroand interpret to View in it Marvel Cinematic Universecouple of Scarlet Witch interpreted by elizabeth olsen.

Bettany shares a Chevrolet Suburban with his wife, the actress Jennifer Connelly. In this large SUV they can take their three children for a ride, Stellan, agnes lark Y KaiConnelly’s son with the photographer David Dugan. This car has a market value of approximately 55 thousand dollars.

This Chevrolet Suburban discovers an engine under the hood 3-Liter DOHC I-6 Turbo-Diesel. It allows you to generate some 277 horsepower. Thanks to this, you can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.5 seconds and reaches a 180km/h top speed.

Paul Bettany’s Chevrolet Suburban.

In addition to this large family SUV, the actor owns a Aston Martin Vantage. It has an exorbitant value of 150 thousand dollars. It’s a huge economic jump between the two cars, but it’s nothing that Bettany can’t buy, because thanks to his brilliant performances, his salary is estimated to be 4 million dollars per year.

The actor’s Aston Martin has an engine 6 liter V12 under the hood, which allows you to generate a few 510 horsepower to reach a top speed of 305km/h. In addition, this fast car from British industry can go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.2 seconds.