Patrick Stewart in “Doctor Strange 2″: the return of the master of heroes | Marvel | MCU | Professor Xavier | X Men | Star Trek | Picard | TVMAS

It is the image of the man who challenges himself, who does not need to raise his voice to speak out against injustice, he is the person we need so that, both in reality and in fiction, he gives us a sense of calm in moments of greater anxiety. Yes, it was the sanguine Captain Jean-Luc Picard aboard the Enterprise in star trek, and has been Professor Charles Xavier at the head of the X-Men. But he has also been Lucio Elio Sejano, Praetorian Prefect of the Roman Empire in “Yo Claudio” (1976), King Leondegrance in “Excalibur” (1981), or Captain Ahab obsessed with the white whale “Moby Dick” (1998) . Without a doubt, the epic suits him well. But over the years, the British actor has been able to embody roles that speak to us of the nobility of decadence: an already senile Professor X in “Logan” – a role that returns with the premiere of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” this May 5– and a captain coming back from retirement to report to Starfleet Headquarters, the role that made him one of the most beloved actors alive: Picard. He is fine to play the warrior, but even better the survivor of the battle.

According to information from CBS All Access, each episode of “Picard” costs 750 thousand dollars.

On January 23, 2020, in the United States, CBS All Access premiered “Star Trek: Picard”, a series in which Stewart returns us to the bald, cultured and thoughtful strategist who embodied over seven seasons in “Star Trek: The Next Generation” (1988-1995) and in four feature films. However, this new story will not only be different because of his twilight spirit. It will be in all aspects: its texture, tone, format, artistic direction. For the first time in the history of the Star Trek saga, the production design of a series has been proposed by an actor who is not interested in repeating himself. Alex Kurtzman, the show’s creator and executive producer, pointedly told Variety: “Everything (Stewart) does is full of innate integrity. He fights for the things he believes in. And he is very willing to collaborate once you are on the same wavelength.”

“The kid who would be king” (2019) is the most recent drama starring Patrick Stewart for the cinema. / Photo Credit: Kerry Brown

“The Next Generation” was the most successful of all the titles in the “Star Trek” saga. Unlike William Shatner’s Captain Kirk, Stewart’s Captain doesn’t often resort to punches or ‘phaser’ fire to resolve an alien disagreement, although he has never run into a good fight. Picard is a Frenchman with an elegant British accent. He drinks tea, reads the classics, likes archeology and in his leadership he recognizes in others his attachment to duty, honor and friendship. He is a symbol of courage, but also of tenderness.

The origins

Stewart grew up in a poor family in Mirfield, a town of fewer than 10,000 people near Yorkshire. The actor has said that in the bathroom, located in the patio of the house, it was his modest reading room. In whatever privacy he could find, he read Americans like Hemingway or F. Scott Fitzgerald. Then to the Russians like Tolstoy or Fyodor Dosttoyevski. Her mother, her weaver, her father, an alcoholic worker who beat her in front of her son. Only in 2012, the actor discovered that his father had been a leader of a parachute regiment in World War II and that he had probably dragged after the conflagration a deep post-traumatic stress. For this reason, Stewart has collaborated both with Amnesty International on issues of gender-based violence and with veterans’ mental health organizations in the United Kingdom.

Stewart and Ian Mc Kellen, a close friendship that has emerged since the filming of “X-Men” (2000).

When Stewart was 12 years old, his English teacher introduced him to Shakespeare. “She started handing out copies of ‘The Merchant of Venice’ around the room, giving him the role of Shylock. When he heard him perform the first scene of the fourth act (the famous “pound of meat” scene), his teacher told him, “Stewart, you’re good. You should live off this.” After school, he had a brief stint as a journalist, but continued to participate in local theater and soon began acting full-time, joining the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1966, where he stayed for two decades. He would have maintained a respected theatrical career specializing in the classics, until the opportunity to participate in “Star Trek” came along. He didn’t particularly want the job, but he knew that an American television series represented money in his savings account. His agent assured her that when the show was over, he would go back to his quiet life in London. But nothing was the same.

A Frenchman does not sit in the captain’s chair…

Certainly, Stewart’s path to the command room of the USS Enterprise would not be without obstacles. It was the same creator of “Star Trek”, Gene Roddenberry, who was reluctant to the choice of the British actor. In his opinion, he was too old (and bald) for a role. He was not the ideal alpha male to succeed Shatner’s Kirk. Stewart recounts that Roddenberry circulated a memo at Paramount Studios that read: “I don’t want to hear Patrick Stewart’s name ever again in connection with ‘Next Generation’”. Happily, Roddenberry backed down from producers Robert Justman and Rick Berman. He died in 1991 while “The Next Generation” was still on the air and had already admitted his mistake.

“Logan” (2017) by James Mangold, meant for the British actor the most worthy farewell for the character of Professor Charles Xabier.

From London’s West End theaters to “Star Trek” conventions, Stewart became a recognized face around the world, with all that that represents. The chance to star in another franchise, the “X-Men,” would be his best move to avoid dangerous repetition. It’s been years playing Charles Xavier, but also a remarkable career in his natural element: the theater stage.

By the way, it was not until his last performance in “X-Men”, the remarkable “Logan” (2017) starring Hugh Jackman under the direction of James Mangold, that Stewart began to imagine an auspicious return for Picard. The actor told Variety: “Hugh and I were so excited about ‘Logan,’ our best ‘X-Men’ experience ever, because we were the same characters but in a world that had been shattered.”. For the actor, a film like “Nemesis” (2002) did not produce the same feeling. It was more of a “weak” film, an unclear withdrawal of the character.

The ‘Star Trek’ franchise continues to pay off, this time returning to the captain of the ‘USS Enterprise-D. Picard plays a veteran member of the fleet who must come out of retirement to help a Romulan refugee.

While “Nemesis” was a flop for Paramount, JJ Abrams’ 2009-driven reinvention of the franchise not only freshened up Kirk and Spock (Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto), but also paved the way for CBS to revive the franchise for television with more audacious and dramatic fictions. The acclaimed “Star Trek: Discovery” by Alex Kurtzman and Bryan Fuller, a prequel to the original series, was the great bet of CBS and its then new All Access digital platform. Now the series can be found on Paramount+.

back to space

As he points out to Variety magazine, Stewart resisted the possibility of putting on the tight fleet uniform for many years. In 2017, just out of courtesy, he met in his kitchen with producer Kurtzman and screenwriters Michael Chabon and Akiva Goldsman. Stewart refused again at first, but then had a hunch. He told his agent to ask Kurtzman to send him his ideas in writing, and 48 hours later, he had 30 pages on his desk outlining the possible Picard series. Indeed, Stewart recently confessed to the New York portal Vulture: “They came back with a lot to say, they were very excited to create a world that was very different from what we had become used to. This was not going to be the second part of ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’. That’s why I accepted”.

“Star Trek: Picard” brings back classic characters like Lieutenant Commander Data.

The story finds the retired captain living isolated in his French vineyard, just his “number one” dog. Two catastrophes have sapped his spirits: the death of Lieutenant Commander Data, (seen in “Nemesis”) and the refugee crisis generated by the destruction of the planet Romulus (raised in Abrams’ “Star Trek”). When those two disparate threads intersect, in the form of a refugee seeking him out for help, Picard decides to jump back into action, this time without the backing of a bureaucratic Starfleet. The United Federation of Planets has become increasingly isolationist and has forgotten its dreams of exploration. Picard will lead a new crew on a small Federation ship and, along the way, will meet an old acquaintance: a beaten Borg cube.

Return to the chair

It is not the only role that Stewart returns to, since this March 5 he returns to sit in Professor Xavier’s chair in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, five years after having ended the character in “Logan” .

The new trailer for “Doctor Strange 2” confirms the presence of Professor X on the tape. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

Although at the moment the circumstances that mark the return of this endearing character are still unknown, his appearance is a good sign for fans of the X-Men, a team whose situation has been in limbo since the release of the disastrous “X-Men”. Men: Dark Phoenix” in 2019 and Disney’s purchase of Fox in 2019.