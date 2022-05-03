Pablo Capuz: “I didn’t want to get up at 5 to work in a hospital”

And it has not gone bad. She has already participated in several movies, short films, television series and some musicals. Rai, the character he plays in both seasons of the series Merlí: Sapere audehas been his springboard to fame.

He was going to be a doctor, but the interpretation crossed his path.

I didn’t really know what to do when I was little. I got good grades when I was studying, so when the selectivity time came I signed up for medicine, law, architecture, biomedical engineering, archeology and psychology. I entered Medicine because I had gotten a very good grade, but also in the second year I signed up for a theater school. The problem is that I didn’t have the time to do everything and in the end I thought that I didn’t want to get up every day at 5 in the morning to go to a hospital to work; great for the people who do it, but I didn’t see myself doing that. In addition, it is a very long career: six years plus an opposition and several years of specialty. If I had been, for example, in fifth grade, maybe I would have finished, but being in second, no.

He has worked in several plays, such as Net Y the poles, both directed by Pere Vàzquez. Is doing theater important in the life of an actor?

Yes I think so. You learn a lot from theater and listening develops in a brutal way. There is also the power that a play gives you, because by performing it so many times it is essential to take the stage, and never better said.

In 2016 the musical premiered in Barcelona spring awakening, directed by Marc Vilavella, where he played the character of Hansen. Why was it not released outside the Catalan capital?

Of the three seasons that were performed, I was only in the third, at the Victoria Theater in Barcelona, ​​in 2019. I heard that they wanted to take it to Madrid, but I don’t really know what happened. I did that season and it didn’t continue anymore.

What has participating in the two seasons of Merlí: Sapere aude meant for you?

To begin with, a cover letter in the industry. Also a lot of learning, a lot of silence, and a challenge, because he was a very different character from me. I’ve suffered a lot and I’ve had a great time. I have also made very cool colleagues. I want to think that thanks to that it has helped me to go to other territories or that I can present myself to other projects.

How did you get into that production?

A friend told me that she had seen a casting for a new series and I passed it on to my representative at the time. I did four tests. In the first two I didn’t even know what it was for Merlí: Sapere aude. In the first, when I arrived, there were several people, including Héctor Lozano, who is the creator of the series. They called me back two weeks later to do a second test, which was already smaller. I was doing castings with other characters, for example Biel Roca. Then they called me for a third one, which in theory was the final casting, and they told me that we were just two boys and that we were going to do the casting with a separata, makeup, hair and costumes. Two weeks later they gave me a fourth test and told me that they had caught me.

Rai, his character, goes from being one of the main protagonists in the first season to almost unnoticed in the second. Does this twist that the writers have given the character bother you?

I would have liked to have had as much presence as in the first season, but I think it was something organic, a very choral season. The character of Pol Rubio had a very strong conflict with HIV and it seemed to me very correct that he had all that space for him, to tell that story that in Spain had practically not been told of a juvenile character. I think this is a topic that needed to be talked about. I’m happy because Rai, between the two seasons, has had a great evolution.

Many followers have been disappointed because no more seasons will be recorded, among other reasons because of Carlos Cuevas’ refusal to continue playing Pol Rubio due to fatigue. Do you understand his decision?

I don’t know what to say, because I don’t have that information, but it’s understandable because Carlos has worked for many years doing teenage characters. I think that now he finds himself in another moment, wanting to do other types of characters and of another age.

It is a pity that some plots have been left open, is there any possibility that one day more episodes will be recorded again?

Who knows if in the future its creator decides to write something and wants to propose it. We could see Pol Rubio being, for example, a Philosophy professor and how life has gone for him and his university classmates.

David Solans, who was one of the mainstays of the series and played the character of Bruno Bergeron, no longer appeared in the second season, do you know why?

I think they did not understand each other between production or direction and him. I imagine that he will have his reasons, but I don’t know much more.

Would you have liked to have a teacher like María Pujalte?

Yes, of course I would have liked. I have had one that has marked me a lot. I believe that teachers can change your life, for better or for worse.

Do you like philosophy?

I only studied it for one year, in high school. I think I didn’t enjoy it as much as she might have enjoyed it when she was older. I did not understand very well what I was studying and what she was useful to me at that time.

Is it related to the actors in the series?

Yes, of course. Sometimes I stay for lunch, especially with Pere Vallribera (Biel Roca in the series) and Claudia Vega (Oti in the series). With Azul Fernández (Minerva in the series) we make video calls.

And with its creator, Héctor Lozano?

Yes, I talk to him from time to time, especially to comment on series premieres. He also passed him work that I have done.

By the way, the first three seasons of Merliin which you did not participate, premiered at the time on TV3, in Catalonia, and at a national level on La Sexta, but success came when it landed on Netflix.

Well, I couldn’t tell you why, but maybe it has something to do with the dubbing effect. I also imagine that if you put it on La Sexta on a bad day and at a bad time, these are factors that count. In Catalonia it did triumph.

His latest work for television, specifically for Netflix, is the first season of the series the return of the spyan American production recorded in Madrid with American, Russian and Spanish actors.

I had a great time, really. It has been a very cool adventure, with a very frenetic rhythm, nothing to do with Merlí: Sapere aude, where there were rehearsals and you could plan. In this series there were four blocks and each one was two chapters directed by a different director. I’ve recorded with Daniel Calparsoro and Birgitte Staermose, who is Swedish if I’m not mistaken. In the end, since the whole team was of so many nationalities, almost everyone spoke in English. I thought I was going to have more problems when it came to understanding, because between shots they gave you feedback and I thought: Let’s see if I’m not going to find out, but everything has been very fluid.

How did you get into that series?

When I started working with my current representatives, they told me that a casting had arrived for her. They sent us the reprints and I introduced myself. They told me they liked it, but Covid came and the project was cancelled. In November of that same year, while we were taking promotional photos for Merlí: Sapere audemy representative called me and told me that they had caught me.

What is the argument?

It tells the story of Jenny, a single American mother on vacation in Europe with her daughter, who sees how her life turns upside down when the CIA forces her to confront a past that she thought was already buried: that of a Russian spy subjected to a top secret of the KGB that gave him special abilities.

And his character, Diego Santos, a boy with many traumas, is the son of a Spanish family dedicated to drug trafficking…

Yes, Diego has a lot of pain inside and the situations he experiences in the series make him explode. I liked to show that vulnerability and I would be interested in leading my career through characters that at some point can show it. As a viewer, I like to see someone who moves me or transforms me in some way. It was a challenge for me to execute that emotion, and if it is in another language, as has happened here, it is even more complex.

At the time of recording, have you noticed differences between one fiction and another?

Yes, basically in the rhythm of execution. Merlí: Sapere aude, as I said before, is a series in which there were previously rehearsals. In addition, you spoke with the director, with the creator, with the actors, etc. However, in The return of the spy was to arrive, they explained to you how the scene was going and how to record. There were no rehearsals. The first day I was amazed because I expected a minimum of rehearsals, more than anything because it is in another language.

What audience is it addressed to?

To many audiences. It’s an espionage series, but it’s also a gory thrillerdramatic, comic overtones€

Would you like to do something as a voice actor?

No, I do not like. I find it very difficult and you have to have a very worked technique. When I have had to dub a sentence of mine because it has not been well understood, I have found it very difficult to put you in a room of two square meters and recreate that scene.

Who are your reference actors?

I really like Natalie Portman and Penelope Cruz. Also Oriol Pla, who is a very sensitive guy who usually plays very interesting characters, as well as Eddie Redmayne, who plays characters that are quite far removed from the stereotyped masculinity we have. I see myself very reflected with them.

Do you see the series in which he participates?

Yes, although the first time I see them is usually suffering a lot, almost without realizing what is happening. But yes, I like to watch them several times to see where I can improve, what I liked and what I didn’t.

STAFF

Age: 27 years.

Place of birth: Barcelona.

Civil status: In couple.

Training: He has been trained mainly in the theater school of Nancy Tuñón and Jordi Oliver (Barcelona). For four years she has combined theater school with courses and workshops taught by professionals such as Luci Lenox (acting in English).

Trajectory: In the cinema he made his debut in 2013 with the film The last daysby the brothers Àlex and David Pastor, which was followed by other films such as Maniac Tales, by Denise Castroand the short films Moors on the coast, by Damià Serra, and Unbuttoning, by David S. Murga. He has played Rai in both seasons of the series Merlí: Sapere aude and Diego Santos in the series The return of the spy. He has also worked in the TV movie From law to law, by Silvia Quer. Her career in film and television has been combined with theater and musicals.

Future projects: Promote Doll, a short film starring and directed by Carlos González. She will also launch a dramatic theater monologue that she has written and that she wants to premiere in Barcelona soon.

IN SHORT

A virtue: “Empathy”.

A defect: “Satisfy the needs of others before your own.”

A vice: “Kinder Chocolate”.

A hobby: “Sing”.

What do you value about people? “The goodness”.

A book: “The 100 fears of the actor-iz, by Carmen Rico”.

A movie: “Candy, by Neil Armfield”.

A meal: “The potato omelette with onion”.

A drink: “Green tea”.

A place to live: “Barcelona”.