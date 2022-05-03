Opinion: Johnny Depp Was My Idol, But His Magic Has Truly Gone







When I was a teenager, Johnny Depp was my idol. From unconventional roles in Edward Scissorhands, benny and joon Y What’s Eating Gilbert Grape Even in blockbusters like Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, his presence on the screen was a delight for me. He cast weird characters, made movies that resonated with my teenage misfit identity, and was devastatingly attractive, a winning combination.

I covered my walls and school planner with photos of Depp, and spent hours on Internet message boards talking about his acting, his grunge style, and his hypnotic eyes. I had a life size poster of Captain Jack Sparrow in my room. I made bright animated HTML banners with the many characters from it.

As Depp’s multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, continues in Virginia, I thought back to my days of fan girl. The traits that drew me to the actor when I was 13, 14 and 15 now feel worn and degraded, like a yellowed photograph left in the sun.

His reported excesses — the loss of his $650 million fortune, the tens of thousands of dollars a month spent on wine, private air travel, the 12 Hollywood memorabilia storage facilities — now sound more like obscene complacency than rock ‘n’ roll outsider who likes to push the limits. His image as a freethinking, maverick rebel, choosing outlandish roles in independent films, refusing to fit into the Hollywood mold and standing up to the police, has, over time, morphed into something much darker and sadder.

As part of the ongoing lawsuit, disturbing text messages from Depp have been shown. Heard’s attorney asked his friend Isaac Baruch, “Do you remember if Mr. Depp ever told you that he expected Amber Heard’s decomposing corpse to be decomposing in the goddamn trunk of a Honda Civic?” Baruch responded. : “Yes. Well, I say yes, I’m looking at it here, so obviously, yes, he told himself. It was written”.

My teenage self saw a gentle and misunderstood soul: a tortured artist, someone who was not ready to be a teen idol made after the success of 21 Jump Streetwhich premiered in 1987.

Fifteen years after my stage of fan girl From Depp, I am no longer a delusional teenager, and I choose to believe women who report experiences of abuse. In 2020, Depp lost her UK libel suit, as the High Court of Justice in England and Wales ruled that most of Amber Heard’s allegations had been proven on a civil standard.

It seems that the version of Johnny Depp that we knew in the 1990s and early 2000s is no more. Perhaps my idealized, adolescent vision of him as an anti-establishment hero never really existed. It’s been a long time since I was excited about a Johnny Depp movie. Even the awesome version of alice in wonderland Tim Burton’s 2010 film felt like well-trodden territory for the actor, one that pigeonholed him rather than being groundbreaking.

I’m sure I’m not the only one to have previously worshiped a star that is now problematic; It seems that all of our idols fall short over time, though some in more controversial and damaging ways than others.

In Depp I saw creativity, eccentricity, playful weirdness: a celebration of being different. Thanks to his performance in Fear & Loathing in Las Vegas, I devoured Hunter S Thompson’s writing and discovered Ralph Steadman’s illustrations. After seeing The Libertine, I was inspired to read the 17th century poetry of John Wilmot, the 2nd Earl of Rochester. Johnny Depp seemed to have a certain charm, both on and off screen.

Now, it feels like that magic has truly disappeared.