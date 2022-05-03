on the red carpet with the transparent dress

Designer Donatella Versace dressed many stars at the Met Gala. For her entrance she chose a dress that intertwined crystals, gold and… denim!

More than a stylist, a fashion icon: Donatella Versace on May 2 he turned 67 and celebrated in style at New York’s most exclusive party. The designer walked the red carpet of the Met Gala in a bold blue and gold semi-sheer dress, in homage to the evening’s “Gilded Glamor” theme. After winning the cover of Vogue and having staged a funny gag at the Grammy Awards with Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion, the Italian designer enjoys success at the Met Gala, surrounded by greetings from colleagues and models.

Donatella Versace blew out 67 candles on May 2 and celebrated in New York, where she was due to the Met Gala. A few hours before the big event, she organized a small reception for her friends, her VIP – including Chiara Ferragni and Fedez – with a personalized cake: golden roses and the gigantic image of the Medusa, symbol of the fashion house founded by brother Gianni Versace.

Then it was time to walk the red carpet: the designer showed off one of her creations that intertwined gold embroidery and… denim! Yes, Donatella Versace showed off denim on the most glossy red carpet in the world, obviously in her way. The dress with thin straps and bustier neckline was embellished with Swarovski crystals. To complete the work Donatella Versace showed off a make-up in shades of blue and a jewel detail in her hair.

Many stars at the Met Gala 2022 honored her creations: from the ‘iridescent’ dress by Blake Lively to the red down jacket by Gigi Hadidup to the coordinated looks of the Ferragnez. Cardi B wore a gold dress made from yards and yards of chains while Olivia Rodrigo she chose a sparkling creation with a maxi gap. Stylists, models and celebrities have made their affection felt to the stylist, ambassador of Made in Italy in the world.