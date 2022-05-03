Not only did they make fun of the Kardashians: These are the best memes on social networks of the MET Gala 2022

May 03 2022 – 09:00 a.m.



As has traditionally been the case for more than 60 years, this Monday, May 2, was held at the Metropolitan Museum of New York the MET Gala, where dozens of celebrities came to show off their best looks to dazzle the audience.

However, some celebrities, no matter how hard they tried, were not saved from memes and teasing for their looks. The clan knows it well Kardashian-Jenner, who were trending on Twitter because of the inappropriateness of their outfits for this gala.

And it is that this year the theme was “golden glamour”, recalling how fashion has historically reflected the notions of identity “Evolving America”in the words of the director of the METMax Hollin.

the memes

Among those who managed to fully comply with the theme were Blake Lively, red carpet hostess who shone in a two-in-one gown, designer Tom Ford, actress Cynthia Erivo, Joe Jonas, to mention a few.

However, there were also mistakes. Among the outfits that received the most memes was that of Kendall Jenner, who arrived in a wedding dress, which many compared to the one in the movie. “Where are the blondes?”, and even with Homer Simpson.

#MetGala 2022: Kylie Jenner wears a wedding dress and “destroys” her with #MEMES 😅 https://t.co/FUUMnCB4b2 pic.twitter.com/4c1omOm7zQ – The Reason of Mexico (@LaRazon_mx) May 3, 2022

Hugh Jackman’s wife, Australian Deborra-Lee Furness, also earned dozens of memes for her particular “messy” hairstyle.

The popular singer, Bad Bunny, delights with his music and his looks but this time he was not right. On Twitter, many criticized his hairstyle, comparing it to cartoons.

How are they not going to be the same? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/oYx9cWr3tJ – Manolo R Mendoza (@MANOLORMENDOZA) May 3, 2022

Finally, one of those who gave the most talk was the businessman fredrick robertssonwho attended with a suit that featured 3D prints in silver tones, for which he was compared to a bug.

i don’t know how to explain it but they have the same energy #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Yych8pXTiq — Ari☁️ (@Ari_skywalk) May 2, 2022

