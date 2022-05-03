Nintendo Switch Sports: They find references to possible new sports in the game code

We bring you an interesting publication related to one of the most outstanding games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We are talking in this case about Nintendo Switch Sports.

Specifically, we have been able to learn that, in the game code, references to possible new sports that would be on the way have been found. It would specifically be basketball and dodgeball. For now it has not been officially announced, but these references suggest that sports would reach the title.

Here you can see it:

s/o to @Paniaal_ for being the first person I know of to mention this — Jack (@Wipeoutjack7) March 2, 2022

What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our complete coverage of the title, available since April 29, at this link.

Nintendo Switch Sports: Players will need to rack up, kick, and smash their way to victory in this sports collection that puts them in the thick of the action! They can play in person or online with family and friends, or challenge players from around the world in this new installment of the classic Wii Sports series. Players will compete in six sports using the Joy-Con controllers, including soccer, volleyball, bowling, tennis, badminton, and chambara (a kind of sword fight). The moves they make in reality will be faithfully reproduced in-game. Additionally, players will be able to use the Joy-Con controller in combination with the leg strap accessory (included with the physical version of the game) to kick the ball in Duel Soccer mode. On the other hand, a free update is planned in the fall that will add an additional sport to the catalog: golf! It’s time to get into the action and work out in Nintendo Switch Sports, which will be available on April 29.

