Nikki ASH could leave the character of superheroine

During the broadcast of the last episode of Monday Night Raw, Nikki Ash achieved the WWE Championship 24/7 after defeating Dana Brooke behind the scenes. Minutes later, ASH put it on the line against Dana Brooke herself, in a match held in the ring, and lost it.

Later, in a backstage segment, Doudrop approached Nikki ASH and asked, “Are you going to stop playing games and take things seriously for once?Nikki, still dressed as a superhero, answered affirmativelywhich suggests that his current character will soon cease to exist and that Nikki will join Doudrop.

Nikki Cross radically changed its appearance last summer when she appeared dressed as a superhero on Monday Night Raw, an idea that was born shortly after Royal Rumble, as confirmed in June. She shortly after won the Money in The Bank briefcase and redeemed it on July 19 on Monday Night Raw over Charlotte Flair to be crowned for the first time as WWE Red Mark Women’s Champion.

He lasted with the belt for a month and lost it against Charlotte Flair in summer slam, in a triple threat in which Rhea Ripley also participated. Subsequently, she won the tag team title alongside Rhea Ripley and held it for two months until she turned heel on her partner. Since then, Nikki Cross has remained in the background.

