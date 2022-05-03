Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and their entire real estate portfolio

between the two, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have an impressive international reach. They are both revered in their respective industries, and as such frequently travel the world, either for her to record Nine Perfect Strangers in his native Australia or for him to perform at the Country Music Television Awards in Nashville. That’s why we are not surprisedTherefore, your real estate portfolio includes properties in New York, Beverly Hills, Nashville and several cities in Australia.

The couple married in 2006 in Australia and began their real estate venture soon after. the star of Northman explained to Harper’s Bazaar what the couple prefers their home life to be comfortable and private, which has probably influenced your real estate decisions. “Obviously, I work a lot, but when I’m out, I’m out,” Kidman told the publication in 2018. “Keith and I are very good at immediately clicking away because we have a really good life in Nashville that’s very simple and quiet and nutritious because we have made it that way. Here’s a look at some of the places the couple calls home.

2007

Just a year after getting married, Kidman and Urban shelled out $2.45 million for their first home together, a 35-acre estate in Franklin, Tennessee, about 25 miles south of downtown Nashville. The property was immensely private, with a long driveway through wooded grounds leading to the red-brick main house and a separate guest cabin. The main house measured 472 square meters and had four bedrooms and four full and two half baths, with huge windows and skylights throughout the house. Highlights the suite room Master bedroom with its own sitting area, a stone tile bathroom with a garden tub, and a huge walk-in closet. They put the house up for sale in 2016 and finally found a buyer two years later, who bought it for $2.7 million.

2008

The couple’s second property in Nashville it was a much bigger deal: a $3.47 million mansion situated in the luxurious gated community of Northumberland. Known as the Queen of Northumberland, the three-acre mansion features a 1,015-square-meter main house with seven bedrooms and eight full and two half baths. There is a home cinema, a 9 meter long entertainment room and huge common areas ideal for hosting guests. The landscaped grounds also offer services such as a large swimming pool and tennis courts. The couple consider this their main home and still own it.

That same year, the couple also bought a $4.7 million contemporary home in Los Angeles’s coveted Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood with five bedrooms, four full baths and one half bath. The images of the house, of 370 square meters, reveal a mostly stone and concrete structure with a flat roof, a second story wraparound deck and shaded patio areas to enjoy the warm outdoors. It seems that the couple still owns this house.