Nicolas Cage wants to be in the sequel to Face to Face, but first there is a major problem to be solved

Nicolas Cage has expressed his interest in participating in Face/Off 2, but for this he has to solve an important problem: convincing John Travolta.

The production of Face/Off 2the sequel to the legendary action movie directed by John Woo in 1997 with John Travolta Y Nicolas Cage.

Few details are known about the face to face sequelexcept that its director, adam windgardclarified that the new Face to Face movie will be a sequel and not a remake.

If you often watch series when traveling or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for entertainment consumption. See list

In March 2021, the filmmaker commented that they were in talks with Nicolas Cage and John Travolta to return in the sequel to Face to Face, although little has been known since then.

Recently Nicolas Cage gave some updates on Face to Face 2where he showed his desire to participate in this sequel (via Looper).

“There were some phone calls with Neal (Moritz), who I really enjoyed working with on the first Face to Face. He’s one of the true great producers in Hollywood,” Cage said.

“And they’ve been making some calls. The other projects like The Search, I mean, their priority was a TV show. God speed them up. But maybe Face to Face, maybe,” the actor added of Face/Off 2. .

VIDEO The most anticipated action movies of 2022!

But for the sequel to Face to Face to work properly and attract fans, both leads have to be in it, and At the moment John Travolta has not commented on whether he will be back in Face / Off 2so it will be important that Adam Wingard manages to convince him and reunite the original cast.

The original film followed John Travolta, who played an FBI agent named Sean Archer and who changed his face with that of Castor Troy, the terrorist played by Nicolas Cage, in order to locate a bomb. For his part, Castor Troy also changed his face to take on the appearance of Sean Archer and be able to foil his plans.

10 good action movies that have gone unnoticed

Following the premise, we imagine that Archer and Troy will exchange faces again in the face to face 2 moviewhich makes us curious to know how they will present the argument for something like this to happen again.

At the moment there is still no planned release date for Face / Off 2. While we wait for more information about the project, here are these 10 movies in which (almost) everyone goes with the bad guy.