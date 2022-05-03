Netflix turns Jeff Daniels into a bankrupt tycoon

The ‘The Newsroom’ actor will star in David E. Kelly’s (‘Big Little Lies’) upcoming series for Netflix, titled ‘A Man in Full’.

A Man in Full (something like «A man in his thirteen») is based on the novel by Tom Wolfe of the same title. As the Variety portal has learned, the series received the green light from Netflix last November 2021 and those in charge of executing it are David E Kelley with the actress (and director) Regina King.

In the series, Atlanta real estate mogul, Charlie Croker (Daniels), faces sudden bankruptcy. Political and business interests collide as Croker defends his empire from those who seek to profit from his fall from grace. Croker is further described as robust, crude, rude, and irresponsible. Come on, a true wolf of Wall Street.

This is the last role of Jeff Daniels in a television series, from a long list. The actor has appeared in several hits including the most recent adaptation of the Showtime series of American Rustas well as in the Comey’s Lawboth available on Movistar + and highly recommended.

Years ago, he made history with that initial speech in the journalistic The Newsroom (for which he won an Emmy in 2013), whose three seasons are on HBO Max, godless (for which he won another Emmy in 2018), available on Netflix, and The Looming Tower, on Prime Video. As you can see, in Spain we have the complete television filmography of Jeff Daniels. There is no excuse.

another topic is David E Kelly. The Maine showrunner has as many hits as notorious failures in his filmography. With Big Little Lies touched the sky, but shortly after descended into the underworld after the last chapter of The Undoing. Among his latest titles, we have been able to see Nine Perfect Strangerswith his fetish actress Nicole Kidman (appearing in three of these series) and anatomy of a scandalboth reviled.

A Man in Full will have six one-hour episodes on Netflix. Kelley serves as writer and executive producer. And King will direct and executive produce under her banner. Royal Ties Productions.