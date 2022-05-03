Netflix cancels Will Smith’s Bright 2 and National Geographic delays Pole to Pole

Two Will Smith projects have been affected in their productions, on the one hand National Geographic delays one of its next series while Netflix cancels the development of Bright 2.

The National Geographic series that has been delayed is Pole to Pole, a nature series that would feature Smith as he visited the South Pole and the North Pole.

The report comes from Bloomberg, whose source is someone close to the project. This would mark Smith’s third show with NatGeo, the others being 2018’s One Strange Rock and 2021’s Welcome to Earth.

Production was meant to start in three weeks, though it is now scheduled to start in the fall.

Netflix has also canceled plans to move forward with Bright 2, a sequel to the 2017 film.

In the film, Will Smith played Daryl Ward, an LAPD detective in a version of Los Angeles where humans co-exist with various mystical creatures, and he was slated to reprise his role in the sequel.

The original film was not well received by critics, but at the time it was reported to be one of the biggest theatrical releases ever seen by the streaming service, so it was no surprise that a sequel was announced to be in development. in January 2018.

Now the movie has been officially cancelled. The film also got an animated series called Bright: Samurai Soul in 2021, but it’s currently unknown if any other Bright projects are coming to Netflix.

It is also claimed that this is due to the incident that occurred at the Oscars last month when Will Smith slapped host Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Smith’s wife.