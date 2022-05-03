My police: Who is in the cast?

ads

NOVELIST Bethan Roberts released her romance book, My Policeman, in August 2012.

Years later, Bethan’s remarkable novel is being cinematically adapted into a movie of the same name and some are curious to learn more about the film’s cast.

Who is in the cast of My Policeman?

In order to bring the book’s characters to the big screen, Amazon Studios and Berlanti Productions began casting for the film in September 2020.

Harry Styles is one of the stars attached to The Policeman and plays the lead figure.

The Policeman is Harry’s second film scheduled for 2022.

The former One Direction singer is one of the main cast members in Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling.

The pop singer’s growing filmography also includes Dunkirk and The Eternals.

Starring in the romantic drama alongside Harry is Emma Corrin.

Audiences know Emma from her role on The Crown, the Netflix show in which the star played the late Princess Diana.

The actress appeared in the series with Olivia Colman, Claire Foy and Matt Smith.

David Dawson is also among the main cast members of My Policeman.

He rose to fame after taking on roles in The Road to Coronation Street, Peaky Blinders, and The Last Kingdom.

Joining Harry, Emma and David is fellow English actor Rupert Everett.

In addition to My Cops, Rupert’s film credits include Another Country, The Happy Prince and An Ideal Husband.

He was nominated for a Golden Globe for his role opposite Julia Roberts and Cameron Diaz in My Best Friend’s Wedding.

In April 2021, principal photography for My Policeman began.

The shooting of the film took place in London and Brighton and finished in June 2021.

Moviegoers theorized that My Policeman is slated for a fall 2022 release date.

Rupert Everett told Variety to expect the film’s release sometime in 2022.

In August 2021, the actor told the publication to “expect him next year.”

He also added, “It was lovely to do, it’s a great story from the book of the same name.”

“I play someone who had a very bad stroke, a very different kind of character.”

“I had a scene with Harry Styles, he plays a younger version of another character and I was one of the crazy old guys. I really enjoyed it.”

