MET Gala: These are the 130 best looks of all time

The Met Gala is where celebrities rise to the status of style icon. The first monday in maythe stars not only walk by the Red carpetbut climb the steps of the Metropolitan Museum in a declaration of Haute Couture presenting his interpretation of the theme of the exhibition to the entire world.

Unlike an awards show or premiere, the goal isn’t to shine for a moment, it’s to create a look that will resonate for decades. Despite the large number of designer dresses and tailored suitsfew achieve that feat, but those who do earn a place in the history of the MET Gala.

The greatest hits—the papal elegance of Rihannathe golden turban of Kate Mossthe tartan Alexander McQueen by Sarah Jessica ParkerErykah Badu’s sparkly top hat, madonna with a hippie caftan—are among the best ensembles ever worn. And her charms wouldn’t have been so convincing on another night.

The gala encourages the kind of innovation rarely seen elsewhere. The treasure of Costume Institute of iconic runway creations inspires guests, allowing them to embrace fashion at its most avant-garde. Where else will you see Cardi-B with a small army of assistants moving a mountainous tail of Thom Browne through a pink carpet?

Or where else will you look in wonder how Lady Gaga and Brandon Maxwell they carry their nested magenta doll dress through the streets, much to the delight of New Yorkers? A highlight of the met gala is that it can be performative (Amber Valletta became completely baroque in 2004), subversive (daphne guinness in a cloud of McQueen feathers in 2011), witty (the playful look Karolina Kurkova signed by Viktor & Rolfen 2015), or referential (the Olsen twins and its annual vintage surprise), it just can’t be a boring gala.

Whether you want to remember or refine your participation in the #MetGalaChallenge, A look back at the event’s best and edgiest outfits represents fashion at its most inspiring. Here, 130 of the most memorable, daring and exaggerated looks of all times.

Article previously published in US Vogue, vogue.com