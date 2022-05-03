Met Gala | Rosalía and Kim Kardashian, the most daring dresses on the red carpet…

» The symbology of Hillary Clinton’s look on her return to the Met gala

If the Met Gala is the most mediatic event in the fashion industry since its conception in 1948, it is because of its grandiloquent character. It is the American culture of ‘more is more’ taken to the extreme of pomposity but without neglecting, in most cases, the elegance and sophistication that a black-tie event like the one commissioned by Vogue editor Anna Wintour requires.

The most mediatic event in the fashion industry has dressed the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in its best clothes. The red carpet was rolled out this Monday morning on the imposing stairs of the historic building to welcome international stars and celebrities from music, film and art. Among them and from Catalonia, Rosalía has stood out, who attends the famous event for the second consecutive year.

The ‘golden glamour’ defined the excess of North American fashion between 1870 and 1890 and has been the dress code imposed by the almighty Anna Wintour for the Met Gala 2022, her eccentric costume party. Anecdotally, this code responds to the second part of the previous one, which took place in September and which celebrated the value of North American fashion under the slogan “In America: A Lexicon On Fashion”. A very common thread, as one would say on the other side of the Atlantic, “American style”.

The idea had been speculating for a few weeks and Kim Kardashian did not disappoint. The businesswoman and reality TV star wore the same dress to the Met gala on Monday night that Marilyn Monroe wore to sing Happy Birthday Mr. President to John F. Kennedy in 1962.

Hillary Clinton has taken 21 years to return to the Met gala. The former Secretary of State has been one of the unexpected guests at the exclusive event organized by Anna Wintour, which has managed to bring together the celebrities of the moment in this great tribute to American fashion, with the theme In America: An Antholophy of Fashion, the new exhibition that will host the Metropolitan Museum of New York from May 7 to September 5, 2022.

The long-awaited Met gala, the great fashion festival in the United States, has finally been able to redeploy its glamorous red carpet in a new edition that celebrates the return to normality and the end of the restrictions due to covid-19.

The long-awaited Met gala, the great fashion festival in the United States, has finally been able to redeploy its glamorous red carpet in a new edition that celebrates the return to normality and the end of the restrictions due to covid-19.

Kim Kardashian donned an original Marilyn Monroe dress auctioned for $4.8 million