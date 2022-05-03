Met Gala 2022: the most beautiful and original beauty looks of the stars

It’s only been eight months since the last edition – postponed to September due to the coronavirus – but the Met Gala always succeeds in its intent: to give surprises and a healthy dose of extravagance.

Theme of this year’s red carpet, which opens the show In America: an anthology of fashion, there Gilded Age, as well as a source of inspiration for the eccentric looks of the leading stars. As always, the New York red carpet confirms itself as a precious showcase for fashion, which here finds fertile ground to vent all its creativity, but no less happens for the beauty sector, fueled by twists and inevitable new looks.

Like the new icy blonde hair from Kim Kardashianin the role of a modern Marilyn Monroe as her faithful hairstylist described her Chris Appleton on instagram.

The star has ditched her raven hair to convert to the color of the moment, a cool, bleached, styled tone. Gigi Hadid. After all, she did not go unnoticed even the latter, arrived in the spotlight more seductive than she ever with her red lacquered lips that stood out on an ethereal moon skin.

But among the hair makeover the more impactful we find her, Kaia Gerberin an unprecedented curly extra long version that stole the show, shared with a scenographic Sarah Jessica Parker, with maxi and hyper voluminous hairstyle, e Alicia Keys, a true lover of light points. After last year’s bun studded with rhinestones, the singer has repeated the effect by applying some on the front locks, on the baby hair and on the feline stroke of eyeliner. All completed by a braid threaded into a series of jeweled discs.

Jewel is the keyword of the beauty look of Naomi Campbellwhich to its anthracite shades of its lids has combined precious decorations applied all over, and of Dear Delevingne, gold diva from head to toe. But between bold looks – read Vanessa Hudgens – doe eyelashes – see Chiara Ferragni – there was no lack of nude looks, without excesses. On the podium we find Hailey Bieber with a rigorous ballerina bun e coffins make-up, closely followed by Irina Shayk in natural version.

We are sure that less is more also applies to the Met Gala?

