Met Gala 2022: the men-icure, the most original male accessory, is very popular

When a new word is born to define it, it means that the trend is consolidating so much that it needs its name. In this case the word is men-icureor the men’s manicure: the red carpet of the Met Gala 2022 is just the latest demonstration that, more than make-up and hairstyles, the personal expression for men’s looks today passes mainly through the nailswith nail art designed ad hoc to complete the outfits.

Even if in this edition of the Met we have not seen two great nail art lovers like Harry Styles and Machine Gun Kelly – who have also recently launched nail polish lines, respectively Pleasing and Un / Dn Laqr Nail Polish – the men present did not miss them too much by giving us elaborate and well-groomed manicures, which consolidate nail art as the last frontier of personal expression without gender constraints. Perfect to inspire the next ones men-icure.

Nail art restarts from men: the men-icure boom





To enhance the blue and burgundy look of Shawn Mendes signed Tommy Hilfiger, the nail artist of the stars Betina Goldstein has created on the singer-songwriter a matte navy blue “accent manicure” with golden rhinestones for a pop touch and the white, red and blue logo of the brand painted on the index finger, thus resuming the trend of logomania on the nails.





Shawn Mendes (GettyImages)







Anderson Paak (GettyImages)





Joe Jonas (GettyImages)

The actor and model Evan Mockon the other hand, has shown how even a simple black monochrome manicure can become central in the look, especially if you choose a light, white and cream outfit, worn with a short bubble pink cut: in this case, the black and brilliant lacquer of the nails in dyed with the shoes contributes not a little to the rock reinterpretation of his “Gilded Glamor” look.





Evan Mock (GettyImages)

Finally, the pink nail art is also worth mentioning, with long and square nails and small 3D pearls attached to the actor’s enamel Ben Plattwho has masterfully used the manicure as an accessory, taking up her parure of pearl earrings, rings and necklace (shoulder strap) with pearly nail art.





Ben Platt (GettyImages)

NB: Strange but true, Fedez, who launched her nail polish line (Noon by Fedez with Layla Cosmetics) and a great lover of the most original nail art – with smileys, designs and fluorescent colors – also for her home looks, in her Met Gala debut she chose instead of leaving the nails natural. And perhaps this too, for those who often wear nail polish, becomes a choice of style.