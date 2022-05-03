Met Gala 2022: the best and worst looks

Better: Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian wore the dress Marilyn Monroe wore when she sang “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” to JFK: need to say more?

Worse: Camila Cabello

«With a stylist like that who needs enemies?» Comments the very bad @ideservecouture. We subscribe word by word. “Burst” by Shawn Mendes (also in the smell of fashion police Disney prince version), the Latin pop star in Atelier Prabal Gurung gets it all wrong. Bam bam: yes, but in the sense of punches against our poor eyes.

Better: The Kardashians

Kim über alles, agree. But all the Kardashians largely took the evening home. And let’s consider the fact that for two of them – Khloé (in Moschino) and Kourtney (in Thom Browne) – it was the first time: so far had they been victims of Anna Wintour’s classism? It doesn’t matter: the more experienced Kendall (in Prada) and Kylie (in Off-White) will obviously have explained to them how that red carpet. This is sisterhood.

Worse: Cara Delevingne

Everything can be said about Cara Delevingne, except that she did not take the theme of the evening (Gilded Glamor) literally: since the girl likes to win easy, she painted her body directly in gold, coordinating a discreet nipple cover with her red Dior Haute Couture. The result, alas, leaves a lot to be desired.

Better: Blake Lively

Gilded Age, shunned: the dress (signed Versace) by Blake Lively – co-host of the event with her husband Ryan Reynolds – has been transformed on the red carpet, evoking the Statue of Liberty (which oxidizes from copper to green) and the constellations on the ceiling of Grand Central Station. Standing ovation.

Worse: Sarah Jessica Parker

Is there Sarah Jessica Parker without Carrie Bradshaw (or without the idea we all now have of Carrie Bradshaw)? The theme of the exhibition at the Met is the “lexicon” of US fashion, and the icon of Sex and the City in terms of fashion and costume he played his (huge) part. But now every appearance of SJP (this time in Christopher John Rogers) has behind it a mischievous more pimp than self-quote. And also this time it looks like a stage dress of his cult character.

Better: Glenn Close

Today we give her the Oscar she never received in her career: Glenn Close made a triumphal entrance to her first Met Gala (shame on you!) Accompanied by Pier Paolo Piccioli and therefore dressed in fluo Valentino. The Lady (with a capital letter, yes) of the evening, with no ifs and buts.

Worse: Billie Eilish

She didn’t have (as always, for that matter) the face of someone who was having a lot of fun, Billie Eilish. And how to blame her: that dress upcycled Gucci signed Alessandro Michele was from bleeding eyes. “I just wanted to be as eco-friendly as possible,” she said. Too bad it looked more like a nightmare Cinderella, we add.

Better: Kaia Gerber

If your name is Kaia Gerber, you have already done much of the work. And if you add in a semitransparent Alexander McQueen dress, silver sandals, a Studio 54 vibe, and hair that takes 70s references to the next level, well: you’ve done bingo.

Worse: Jared Leto cosplayer

One name has it: Fredrik Robertsson. But for everyone he will remain the one who do you want Jared Leto even if Jared Leto was, as always, very present (next to the faithful Alessandro Michele of Gucci). Between Edward scissor hands And Alien, her look (by Iris Van Herpen) is perhaps more of a Salone del Mobile. We look forward to seeing you in Milan in June, brother.