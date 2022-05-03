Met Gala 2022, looks on the red carpet: pass and fail. Kim Kardashian lost 7 kilos for the dress of Marilyn Monroe, Chiara Ferragni and Fedez in Versace – PHOTO

“What’s the most American thing you can imagine? IS Marilyn Monroe. And the most important moment was when he sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to President John Fitzgerald Kennedy. With that look “. Also this time Kim Kardashian conquered the red carpet scene of the New York Met Gala, confirming herself as the best interpreter of the evening’s theme, “The Gilded Glamor“, An ode to the“ golden age ”experienced by the United States in the last thirty years of the nineteenth century. With her platinum blonde hair pulled back into a bun and, of course, the white coat languidly pulled down to leave her bare shoulders, the influencer was a perfect Marilyn 2.0, masterful performance. On the other hand, she is the second “most American thing” imaginable and for this reason she knows how to best interpret the American fashion imaginary. And to do it she is willing to do anything, even to lose more than seven kilos to get into the iconic “Happy Birthday Mr. President Dress”, the crystal-encrusted flesh-colored chiffon dress worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1962, three months before her death, to sing “Happy Birthday” to US President JF Kennedy at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Legend has it that that dress, designed by Bob Mackie and bought by the diva for $ 1200, was literally sewn on her, so that the color and shape could adhere to her skin as best as possible, giving the illusion that she was dressed. only crystals: “It was such a challenge to get into it – said Kim Kardashian -, I was determined to adapt it. The idea came to me at the last Gala in September “. Challenge definitely won. The dress can now return to Ripley’s Believe or Not! Museum in Orlando, Florida, who bought it in 2016 for well 4.81 million dollarswith a new load of history.

Wonder of wonders Blake Lively in Atelier Versace. Veteran of the Gala and punctual exegete of the dress code, this year also in the quatrain of the evening’s presenters, her red carpet was among the most anticipated and did not disappoint. Her Accompanied by her husband Ryan Reynolds (also among the godfathers of this 2022 edition) in Ralph Lauren, for the occasion Blake showed off a spectacular and scenographic creation that made her the personification of the Statue of Liberty. The sumptuous geometric patterned bustier dress she wore had in fact a long train of iridescent chiffon that changed color thanks to the lights, turning from rosy bronze to blue, just like metal does oxidizing over time. Loose hair along the shoulders and, to complete the look, precious jewels (including a diadem) by Lorraine Schwartz, with stones perfectly matching the colors of the dress. What can I say, a true style queen. The actress, among other things, has a particular bond with the Met: when she played the role of Serena Van Der Woodsen, one of the protagonists of the cult series Gossip Girlmade the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum in New York iconic by making it his seat.

In short, mission definitely accomplished for Anna Wintourthe legendary director of Vogue America, which aimed to make this edition of the Met Gala go down in history as the most sumptuous and sparkling ever. She showed off herself for the occasion a very refined multicolored Chanel sheath dress with a feather cape added especially for her with a change to the model seen on the catwalk. And, to top it off (it should be said) of the look, a diamond tiara worn casuallyto reaffirm the world – if ever necessary – who is the true queen of fashion. Very excited and a little intimidated, the Ferragnez: the couple were among the last to arrive on the red carpet, perfectly coordinated but definitely not memorable. Total black by Versace with gold details for both: long dress with leather insert and massive collier for Chiara Ferragni, tuxedo with contrasting lapel in golden sequins for Fedez, at his first public event after pancreatic surgery last month. Even the same Donatella Versace walked the catwalk, sporting a mermaid dress in shades of blue and gold with a play of geometric embroidery and transparencies: for the designer it was a very special Met Gala, not only because he has curated the looks of stars of the caliber of Cardi B., Olivia Rodrigo, Maluma, Gigi Hadid and the aforementioned Blake Lively; but above all because he arrived on the day of his 67th birthday. Instead, I challenge you to recognize who is who in the duo Jared Leto and Alessandro Michele: the designer and the actor were dressed absolutely identical.

Among the protagonists of the evening there was also the one composed by the newly married couplesi Broolyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, who walked the first red carpet as husband and wife. For both Valentino total look: white tuxedo from the Valentino Anatomy of Couture Haute Couture collection for him, draped dress with plunging neckline in the iconic Pink PP from the latest F / W 23 fashion show. The same unmistakable pink – needless to say the color of the moment – also chosen by Glenn Close, arrived right on the arm of the creative director of Maison Valentino, Pierpaolo Piccioli: the diva sported a creation made especially for her with a sumptuous floral embroidered cape, georgette silk shirt and trousers in Pink PP, a vibrant and energetic color just like her. Among the memorable looks of this Met Gala 2022 there are still at least a couple of noteworthy ones. First of all that of Kaia Gerber, who put her very long and fluffy hair at the center of her look, enhanced by the shimmer of the platinum-colored sequin dress by Alexander McQueen. Perfectly in theme as well as Alicia Keys, who wanted to pay homage to New York with a creation by the very American designer Ralph Lauren: silver bustier dress completed by a train cloak with the profile of Manhattan drawn in crystals. “Wow” effect also for Cara Delavignand, with a flaming red mannish suit by Dior and a walking stick: once the jacket is off, the real stroke of the theater. Under her she had a bodice made with a work of body painting in gold paint. Kendall Jenner’s maxi dress by Miuccia Prada is also sublime: definitely bold, absolutely black, totally extra. The puffy skirt in double silk satin with handcrafted ruffles is epic. The other supermodel, Gigi Hadid, in Atelier Versace also steals the eyes: for her maxi padded down jacket, bustier and leggings in burgundy latex. Deep and very sensual black Burberry by Riccardo Tisci for Bella Hadid, on the whole sexy the right. ”Simple” (as much as it may be a creation by Schiaparelli) and absolutely refined Carey Mulligansuper glamor instead Hailey Bieber in total withe by Saint Laurent.

Fail Sarah Jessica Parker instead, with a black and white checkered creation by Christopher John Rogers complemented by a striking fuchsia feather headdress, and Billie Eilish which has not replicated the surprise effect of last year. For her, bustier dress with square neckline, lace sleeves and draped skirt, Gucci total look. Maluccio also Winnie Harlow in Iris Van Herpen, Elon Musk not really in great shape e Hillary Clintonwrapped in meters and meters of garnet red satin from Altuzarra.

Couldn’t miss it the political hintarrived this time decidedly subdued by the mayor of New York, Eric Adams: at his first Met Gala he wore a tuxedo that had the writing on the back ‘Stop gun violence’ created by the Nigerian artist and performer Laolu Senbanjo. The jacket is also decorated with the design of a gun circled by the ‘forbidden’ symbol and other symbols that seem to depict the most iconic places in the metropolis, such as the Brooklyn Bridge and the Empire State Building. On the rever there was also the symbol of the New York subway, in homage to the attack on a train in Brookyln in which 23 people were injured on 12 April.